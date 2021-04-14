Cape Fear Regional Theatre Will Reopen in May With MURDER FOR TWO
Cape Fear Regional Theatre will reopen this spring with Murder For Two, An Open Air Experience taking place at 5419 Raeford Road.
Get ready for a murder mystery unlike anything you've experienced before! Everyone is a suspect in Murder for Two... One actor plays the investigator, the other plays all 13 suspects, and both play the piano! A zany blend of musical comedy and madcap mystery, this whodunit is highly theatrical and loaded with killer laughs.
The musical features a book and music by Joe Kinosian with book and lyrics by Kellen Blair. It is directed by Laura Josepher.
Performances run May 20-June 5, 2021.
Learn more at https://www.cfrt.org/project/murder-for-two/.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that the theatre recently began renovations, including new seats and a sound system.
The theater renovations were jumpstarted by a $250,000 grant from a foundation that prefers to stay anonymous.
Renovations will continue through the fall, but performances will go on as planned.
