Cape Fear Regional Theatre Will Reopen in May With MURDER FOR TWO

The theatre recently began renovations, including new seats and a sound system. 

Apr. 14, 2021  
Cape Fear Regional Theatre will reopen this spring with Murder For Two, An Open Air Experience taking place at 5419 Raeford Road.

Get ready for a murder mystery unlike anything you've experienced before! Everyone is a suspect in Murder for Two... One actor plays the investigator, the other plays all 13 suspects, and both play the piano! A zany blend of musical comedy and madcap mystery, this whodunit is highly theatrical and loaded with killer laughs.

The musical features a book and music by Joe Kinosian with book and lyrics by Kellen Blair. It is directed by Laura Josepher.

Performances run May 20-June 5, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.cfrt.org/project/murder-for-two/.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that the theatre recently began renovations, including new seats and a sound system.

The theater renovations were jumpstarted by a $250,000 grant from a foundation that prefers to stay anonymous.

Renovations will continue through the fall, but performances will go on as planned.

Read more on The Fayetteville Observer.


