Cape Fear Regional Theatre Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ in Winter 2021

Dates have yet to be announced for this production.

Oct. 14, 2020  

Cape Fear Regional Theatre will present The Wizard of Oz in Winter of 2021! Dates have yet to be announced for this production.

Click your heels together and join Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion, Dorothy, and her little dog, too. They're off to see the Wizard in the magical land of Oz, but in order to make it there, they have to face the Wicked Witch of the West. This iconic musical reminds us that there truly is no place like home. Join us for this beloved family friendly musical that has entertained generations.

Directed By Tiffany Green
Choreographed By Becca Vourvoulas

Special Events:

Military Appreciation Night- DATES TBA!
Teacher Appreciation Night- DATES TBA!

Learn more at https://www.cfrt.org/project/the-wizard-of-oz/.



