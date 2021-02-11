Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces Winter Studio Classes

The Studio at CFRT provides a safe, positive, and fun environment in which talented young performers can develop and hone their skills. The sessions last for seven weeks, with a Final Presentation for friends and family during the last class. Classes are taught by theatre professionals and local teaching artists. Military, Multi-Class and sibling discounts are available.

Winter Studio runs the weeks of January 25-March 8, 2021.

Mini Studio

- Wednesday, 3:30-4:30pm | Taught by Ashley Owen

A fun introduction to creative drama. Your child will learn theater vocabulary, play engaging games, and learn the basic techniques of singing and dancing.

- Ages: 4-6 | $100.00

Musical Theatre Studio for Elementary School

- Section A - Monday, 4:00-5:30pm (Ages 7-8) | Taught by Susan Eissele

- Section B - Monday, 6:00-7:30pm (Ages 9-10) | Taught by Amber French

This class gives your child the opportunity to explore musical theatre through character development, movement and improvisation.

- Ages 7-10 | $150.00

Acting Studio for Elementary School

- Tuesday, 3:30-5:00pm | Taught by Amber French

This class gives your child the opportunity to explore acting through character development, movement and improvisation.

- Ages 7-10 | $150.00

Acting Studio for Middle School

- Tuesday, 5:30-7:00pm | Taught by Matthew Jackson

This class focuses on ensemble building and introduces ensemble and larger scene work.

- Ages 11-13 | $150.00

Acting Studio for High School

- Tuesday, 7:30-9:00 | Taught by Raqi Barnett

This class builds on developing characters and large ensemble work.

- Ages 14-19 | $150.00

Musical Theatre Studio for Middle School

- Wednesday, 5:00-6:30 | Taught by Marc De La Concha

This class focuses on ensemble building and introduces ensemble and larger musical theatre scene work.

- Ages 11-14 | $150.00

Musical Theatre Dance

- Thursday, 4:00-5:30 | Taught by Lee Jean Jr.

This class will focus on the fundamentals of Contemporary Musical Theatre Dance while developing strength, flexibility, and performance skills.

- Ages 11-14 | $150.00

Improv Studio

- Wednesday, 7:00-8:30 | Taught by Matthew Jackson

Learn the fundamentals of improv technique in which the plot, characters and dialogue of a game, scene or story are made up in the moment.

- Ages 12-15 | $150.00

