Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

Cape Fear Regional Theatre has announced an upcoming production of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Dates for performances are TBA.

Before the Beatles, there was Buddy Holly and The Crickets. It's the 1950's and a young man from Texas with big glasses and an even bigger dream is catapulting to the top of the Rock and Roll charts. With classic songs like "Peggy Sue," and "That'll Be The Day," along with "La Bamba," this high octane musical is a celebration of a man whose music and values were ahead of his time.

Rated PG for Parental Guidance. This play contains some mild adult themes.

WRITTEN BY Alan Janes

DIRECTED BY Mary Catherine Burke

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Military Appreciation Night- DATE TBA!

Teacher Appreciation Night- DATE TBA!

Learn more at https://www.cfrt.org/project/buddy-holly-story/.