Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces 2021 Summer Camp

Performances will include Fintastic Finn, The Little Mermaid Jr., and Peter and the Starcatcher.

Apr. 2, 2021  
Cape Fear Regional Theatre has announced its lineup for Summer Camp 2021. Camps are offered for three different age groups, ranging from age 6-18.

Learn more at https://www.cfrt.org/education/#summer-camp.

Fintastic Finn

Ages 6-9 | $200 | Early Bird Rate: $180 (Available Until April 9)
Session 1: June 21-26, 2021
Session 2: July 19-24, 2021
9:00-3:00

Swim into Plankton Place and meet Finn, a very special fish who has fingers instead of fins! Join him on an epic adventure to save his school where he learns what makes you different makes you....You! This brand-new musical was written just for the CFRT kids and is sure to be a fintastic week!

The Little Mermaid Jr.

Ages 10-14 | $350 | Early Bird Rate: $315 (Available Until April 9)
Session 1: June 7-19, 2021
Session 2: July 5-17, 2021
9:00-3:00

Based off the Disney favorite and the hit Broadway musical! In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

Peter and the Starcatcher

Ages 15-19 | $450* | Early Bird Rate: $415 (Available Until April 9)
July 26-August 21, 2021
*Work Study Offered- please contact mdelaconcha@cfrt.org if you are interested

Did you ever wonder why Peter Pan never wanted to grow up? Orphaned and alone, a Boy joins forces with a willful captain's daughter to save a mysterious trunk and outsmart an infamous pirate. Join a zany cast that leads you on a mad cap adventure from the high seas to exotic jungles in a creative romp full of laughter and bravery. Don't miss this hilarious origin story based on some of literature's most beloved characters.


