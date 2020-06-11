Appalachian Theatre to Host RE-ENERGIZE WATAUGA Fundraising Event

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has partnered with yhe Boone Area Chamber of Commerce for an upcoming fundraising event titled, "Re-Energize Watauga," Blue Ridge High County Radio News reports.

The virtual event will take place on Saturday, June 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. and feature live performances from local artists including Darrin and Brook Aldridge, the Harris Brothers, the Jeff Little Trio, and Todd Wright and Friends.



Proceeds benefit the Re-Energize Watauga Fund, which will directly help Watauga County-based businesses that have been negatively affected by the pandemic.

Performances will be live-streamed from the Appalachian Theatre via local access cable, a dedicated YouTube channel, and Facebook Live. Online donations can be made throughout the broadcast and a call center will be set up to receive donations during the benefit performance.

Learn more about the fundraiser at the Appalachian Theatre's website HERE.

