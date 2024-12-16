Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards; CATS at Stage West Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Rebecca Koerner - CABARET 4 A CAUSE - Act Up 50%

Whitney McClain - CABARET 4 A CAUSE - Act Up 27%

Ayden Smith - CABARET 4 A CAUSE - Act Up 23%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Colby Schwartzwalter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park PLayers 19%

Patrick Kasper - RENT - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 18%

Josie Cass - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 17%

Hailey Wilmer - CATS - Stage West 15%

Amanda Perlenfein - CATS - Stage West 14%

Colby Schwartzwalter - CATS - Stage West 10%

Sean Palmer - CATS - Stage West 4%

Dawn Greene - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gina Bar-El - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 26%

Anjolie Lo - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 24%

Dawn Gunderson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 24%

Gina Bar-El - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 12%

Annie Devine - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Theatre B 11%

Ivana Ragusa - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 4%



Best Dance Production

CATS - Stage West 66%

SWING - Act Up 34%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Adam Pankow - CATS - Stage West 33%

Shanna Franzen - JUNIE B JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 21%

Scott M Brusven - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 18%

Ginger Williams - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 16%

Shanara Lassig - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 10%

Christine knitel - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Josie Eli-Herman - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 26%

Tim Rosin - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 18%

Scott Ecker - WINNIE THE POOH - Theatre B 16%

David Lassig - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 12%

CC Manstrom - BINGO SPELLS MURDER - Stage West 9%

Jon Micheels Leiseth - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 9%

Lori Horvik - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 6%

Scott Horvik - DECKED! - Theatre B 4%



Best Ensemble

CATS - Stage West 23%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 14%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 12%

RENT - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 12%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 8%

IT CAME FROM MARS - TruNorth Theatre 7%

THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 5%

WHO’S AFAIRD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - TruNorth Theatre 5%

JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 4%

GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 4%

WINNIE THE POOH - Theatre B 3%

SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 2%

DECKED! - Theatre B 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cedar Remmen - CATS - Stage West 22%

Rick Lewis - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 17%

Joshua Hallaway - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 16%

Brian Lynch - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Theatre B 13%

Tim Rosin - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 13%

Judy Lewis - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 12%

David Huebner - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 5%

Cathy Otten - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 2%

David Huebner - DECKED! - Theatre B 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Katie & Daniel Damico - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 23%

Maisi Pedersen - CATS - Stage West 19%

Mara Campbell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 18%

Karisa Templeton & Jo Marie Fike - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 17%

Jordan Degerness - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 9%

Matthew Mortensen - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 8%

Eric Knitel - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 6%



Best Musical

CATS - Stage West 33%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 24%

RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 17%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 11%

GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 6%

JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Daniel Damico - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 15%

Braden Miller - CATS - Stage West 14%

David Triptow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 11%

Chris Taylor - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 10%

Bill Egan - CATS - Stage West 9%

Evan Froslie - Prince Eric - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 9%

Abigail Vogeler - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 7%

Zach Lutz - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

Harrison Timm - CATS - Stage West 5%

Ashley Fredricksen - JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 4%

Clayton Perala - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 4%

Cord Redding - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 3%

Victoria Newman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 1%

Luke Ostrow - SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 1%

Derek Van Rouendal - SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 1%

Jeanine Conrad - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne Stages 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Rachel Rebischke - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 19%

Reid Strand - WINNIE THE POOH - Theatre B 13%

Tom Kelsch - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 11%

Josie Cass - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 11%

Alex Kleven - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 9%

Tracy Aronson - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 7%

Ayden Smith - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 5%

Cord Redding - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

Anterious Winfield - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - TruNorth Theatre 4%

Dave Brunsvold - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 3%

Jarrod Danuser - BINGO SPELLS MURDER - Stage West 3%

Julie Wolf - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - TruNorth Theatre 3%

Mary Cochran - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 3%

Izzy Parker - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 2%

Monika Browne-Ecker - DECKED! - Theatre B 1%

Maren Jystad Spar - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 1%



Best Play

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 33%

WINNIE THE POOH - Theatre B 20%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 13%

LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 11%

THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 10%

IT CAME FROM MARS - TruNorth Theatre 7%

DECKED! - Theatre B 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Curtis Phillips - CATS - Stage West 18%

Nicholas Schons - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 16%

Anna Kahn - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 13%

Tim Rosin - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 12%

Rick Lewis - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 10%

Wyatt Amundson - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Theatre B 9%

Anna Kann - JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 8%

Anna Kann - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 4%

Katie Link - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 4%

Bekah Fornes - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 3%

Brady Whitcomb - DECKED! - Theatre B 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mitchel Rieth - CATS - Stage West 26%

Elijah Holman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 18%

Rick Lewis - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 11%

Rick Lewis - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 10%

Josie Eli-Herman - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 9%

Tucker Lucas - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Theatre B 8%

Rick Lewis - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 8%

Missy Teeters - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 7%

Jenni Lou Russi - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 2%

Scott Anderson - DECKED! - Theatre B 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kate Folkestad - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 12%

Allie Skugie - Ursula - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 11%

Liz Wilhelmi - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 11%

Megan Gunnerson - CATS - Stage West 9%

Whitney McClain - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 7%

Owen Siders - Sebastian - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 6%

Tracy Aronson - CATS - Stage West 6%

Chloe Hall - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fmct 5%

Shanna Franzen - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

Carol Mikkelson - JUNIE B JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

Rebecca Koerner - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 4%

Finn Larson - CATS - Stage West 4%

Clayton Perala - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 4%

Kristina Erickson - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 3%

Ashley Fredricksen - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 3%

Jaden Dahlin - 9 TO 5 - West Fargo Summer Arts 1%

Tammi Fletcher - CATS - Stage West 1%

Jessica Walsh - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 1%

Jon Bell - SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 1%

Bridget Mareska - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Abigail Vogeler - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 15%

Whitney McClain - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 12%

Andrew Johnson - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 10%

Cord Redding - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 10%

Lee Christianson - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 8%

Jacob Kalvoda - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 8%

Karla Underdahl - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Theatre B 7%

Alex Kleven - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 6%

Haleigh Wright - WHO’S AFAIRD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - TruNorth Theatre 5%

Karin Luchsinger - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 3%

Tim Larson - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 3%

Mark Seeba - BINGO SPELLS MURDER - Stage West 3%

Zach Watson - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - TruNorth Theatre 3%

Jen Knutson - BINGO SPELLS MURDER - Stage West 2%

Crystal Cossette Knight - DECKED! - Theatre B 2%

Charlie Williamson - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 2%

Karl Osterman - WHO’S AFAIRD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - TruNorth Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 40%

WINNIE THE POOH - Theatre B 29%

GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 19%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 11%



Favorite Local Theatre

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 33%

Stage West 22%

Gooseberry Park Players 14%

TruNorth Theatre 12%

Theatre B 8%

Act Up 7%

Harwood Prairie Playhouse 3%

St Anne stages 1%



