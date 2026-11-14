Review: SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at West Fargo High School Theatre

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Step into the wonderfully whimsical world of Dr. Seuss with Seussical the Musical, a colorful, imaginative journey that brings some of his most beloved characters and stories together on one stage. Guided by the ever-faithful Cat in the Hat, audiences follow Horton the Elephant as he discovers a tiny world living on a speck of dust and takes on the seemingly impossible task of protecting its residents. Along the way, familiar faces like JoJo, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, and the Whos of Whoville join a story filled with friendship, loyalty, courage, and the power of believing in yourself. With its playful humor, lively musical numbers, and unmistakable Seussian charm, Seussical celebrates the idea that "a person's a person, no matter how small."

This talented artistic team, led by Director and Production Designer Kerry Horst, assembled the perfect cast and creative crew to bring this production to life. Joining Kerry behind the scenes were several familiar and talented names from the area, including Martan Gregoire (Vocal Director), Patrick Kasper (Choreographer), Jason Carlson (Orchestra Director), Chris Olson (Puppet Designer), Shelly Hurt-Geist (Costume Designer), Tim Kraft (Sound and Projection Designer), Sue Jordahl (Rehearsal Pianist), Arika Johnson and Sarah Marty (Hair Designers), and Judy Henry and Patrick Garry (Technical Directors). It's clear that a tremendous amount of creativity and collaboration went into putting this production together.

This cast is packed with talent and delivers a production that will have you tapping your feet, singing along, and perhaps even dancing in your seat. One of my favorite things about attending shows like this is seeing the younger audience members arrive dressed as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters! That's part of what makes a production like this so special. It's truly entertainment for the entire family, and I hope you get the opportunity to experience it.

Starting off with the absolute star of the show is Mason Stratton as The Cat in the Hat. I've seen numerous productions of Seussical over the years, and I think Mason just might be my all-time favorite Cat! He absolutely owned the stage every time he stepped onto it. From his commanding stage presence and impeccable comedic timing to his impressive vocals, he was entertaining from beginning to end. Some of his standout moments came in songs like "Oh, the Thinks You Can Think," "It's Possible," "How Lucky You Are," and "The Circus McGurkus." And, of course, we can't forget his moment leading the orchestra during "Seussical Entr'Acte." (A shout-out to Jason Carlson for joining in on the fun here!)

Next up is Sophia Bring as JoJo... WOW! Sophia is currently in 10th grade, so hopefully we'll have many more opportunities to see her on stage in the years ahead. Her stage presence and vocal performance were outstanding. She captured JoJo's curiosity and imagination beautifully, and her interactions with The Cat were especially entertaining. Her performance during "It's Possible" was a real highlight, and paired with the beautiful fish puppets designed by Chris Olson, this number was definitely an audience favorite. A couple of other memorable moments from Sophia came during "Alone in the Universe" and "Oh, the Thinks You Can Think (Reprise)."

Calvin Marty portrayed the gentle and compassionate Horton beautifully. He brought a sincerity to the character that made it easy for the audience to connect with him and cheer him on throughout his quest to protect the Whos. Calvin delivered several strong vocal performances, particularly during "Horton Hears a Who," "Alone in the Universe," and "Notice Me, Horton."

Leah Thompson was delightful as Gertrude McFuzz. She brought the sweet, loyal, and somewhat insecure bird to life with plenty of personality. Her stage presence and vocals were equally impressive, and she had several opportunities to showcase her talents throughout the production. Standout moments included "The One Feather Tail of Miss Gertrude McFuzz," "Amayzing Gertrude," "All for You," and, of course, "Notice Me, Horton."

Mariah Dennison bursts onto the stage as Sour Kangaroo with an abundance of attitude and some seriously powerful vocals. She makes the most of this outspoken character, delivering a performance that commands attention. Her vocals during "Biggest Blame Fool" were outstanding, and I also really enjoyed her performance in "Egg, Nest and Tree."

Abbigail Haring had a lot of fun with the confident, glamorous, and slightly self-absorbed Mayzie La Bird. She embraced the character's over-the-top personality and brought plenty of flair to the role. A couple of her vocal highlights came during "Amayzing Mayzie" and "Mayzie in Palm Beach," giving her some great opportunities to showcase her voice and larger-than-life stage personality.

Jimmy Kendall and Harper Orness were wonderful as Mr. and Mrs. Mayor of Whoville. They worked well together and brought plenty of character to their roles, particularly during "Here on Who" and "How to Raise a Child."

I also want to mention Jacob Peterson as Schmitz. He was a lot of fun during "The Military," and he pulled double duty as a member of the orchestra. It's always great to see performers contributing their talents in more than one capacity!

A shout-out to the Wickersham Brothers (Bella Salmonson, Keegan Marty, Angela Rask, and Janae Stangeland), who brought plenty of mischief and energy to the stage. Their performances during "Monkey Around," "Chasing the Whos," and "The People Versus Horton the Elephant" were entertaining additions to the production.

The entire cast, supporting cast, and ensemble did an AMAYZING job! There is so much talent on display, and the energy never seems to let up. From the colorful characters and creative puppetry to the memorable musical numbers, there's something here for audience members of every age. This is a show for kids of all ages, and I know this "kid" certainly enjoyed it!

Hopefully, you still have an opportunity to catch this production by the time you read this. If you do, I highly recommend it!

Congratulations to Kerry Horst, the entire artistic team, cast, crew, and orchestra on a fantastic production!





**Photo Credit – Renegade Photography









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