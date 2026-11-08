Review: PUNK ROCK GIRLTHE PRODUCTION RUNS THROUGH NOVEMBER 8TH at Fargo South High School

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Fargo South High School is bringing Punk Rock Girl! to the stage, and this talented cast and crew deliver a production filled with music, humor, personality, and plenty of punk-rock attitude.

The artistic team of Matthew Drygurgh (Director), Sara Lichtblau (Music Director), Mack Burns (Assistant Director/Stage Manager), Mariah Schafer (Choreographer), Phil Godel (Technical Director/Scenic and Lighting Designer), and Anjolie Lo (Costume and Makeup Designer) worked together to bring this energetic production to life.

Punk Rock Girl! is a high-energy, coming-of-age jukebox musical celebrating punk rock, individuality, friendship, and finding a place where you belong.

The story follows 16-year-old Angela Quivers, a perfectionist who is shy, somewhat awkward, and never quite feels like she fits in. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Proxi, a confident, rebellious teenager who introduces her to the world of punk rock, grungy guitars, and an entirely different way of looking at life. As Angela becomes immersed in this new world, she discovers friendship, self-expression, and the courage to embrace what makes her different.

One of the show's biggest attractions is its soundtrack, featuring familiar songs made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands, including Blondie, Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Avril Lavigne, P!nk, and Gwen Stefani. The production also features the Dead Milkmen's "Punk Rock Girl," which inspired the musical's title.

Bringing all that music to life is the talented band featuring Sara Lichtblau (Conductor), Elizabeth Wilhelmi (Keyboard), Yvette Loven (Guitar), Evan Wood (Guitar), Henry Eichorn (Bass), and Tristan Byer (Drums). The musicians provide the driving sound and energy that are essential to this production.

Ruby Horsager takes on the role of Angela Quivers, delivering a compelling portrayal of an intelligent, sweet, and awkward young woman who is uncomfortable in her own skin and struggles to find her place. The audience gets to see Angela's confidence grow throughout the production as she discovers who she really is. Ruby also delivers several standout vocal performances, particularly on "Cool Kids," "Rebel Girl," "Music and Math," and "Complicated."

Aspen Armstrong portrays Patricia, the overachiever who takes rules and academic success very seriously. Tightly wound, competitive, and judgmental of those who don't follow the rules, Patricia provides an interesting contrast to both Angela and Proxi. Aspen handles the character's personality with great comedic flair while showcasing her vocal talents on "Don't Speak" and "Sk8er Boi."

Farrah Kelsh shines as Proxi, the fearless, charismatic, and unapologetically rebellious teenager who introduces Angela to a whole new world. With an abundance of personality and confidence, Farrah brings the punk-rock spirit of the show to the stage. She also gets plenty of opportunities to showcase her powerful vocals on "Words and Guitar," "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," "Music and Math," and "I'm With You."

Sam Wurgler brings plenty of charm and comedic timing to the role of Dudley, the awkward young man with a genuinely good heart. Sam also gets his moment in the spotlight vocally with the musical's title song, "Punk Rock Girl."

Speaking of comic relief, Thomas Hudson and Seven Vigesaa as Ernst and Hermann were definite audience favorites. Their quirky personalities and entertaining interactions brought plenty of laughs, while their performance of "One Way or Another" earned some of the loudest applause of the evening.

The Humanz, portrayed by Lucy Tower, Laynie Kainz, Katelyn Atilano, and Soren McAndrew, are much more than just Proxi's backing band. They represent the punk-rock community Angela discovers and bring an unmistakable attitude and energy to the production. Their performances on "Take Back the Power," "Cherry Bomb," and "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" are among the musical highlights.

The ensemble of Punk Rock Girl! plays an equally important role in creating the show's wonderfully unconventional world. Moving between high school students, quirky residents, punk-rock club regulars, and some decidedly unexpected characters, the supporting cast adds depth, humor, and excitement throughout the production. Even the smaller roles make their mark, reminding us that this isn't just Angela and Proxi's story, but a celebration of all the wonderfully different people who make up their world.

Congratulations to the entire cast, crew, and artistic team of Fargo South High School's production of Punk Rock Girl! for bringing this entertaining, music-filled production to the stage!





***Photo Credit – Renegade Photography

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