Review: FINDING NEVERLAND at Oak Grove

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Oak Grove Theatre brings the story behind one of the most beloved tales of all time to life with Finding Neverland, a heartwarming and imaginative musical that takes audiences on the journey that inspired the creation of Peter Pan.

Inspired by the true story of playwright J.M. Barrie, the production explores the extraordinary events, relationships, and moments of inspiration that led to the creation of a story that has captured imaginations for generations.

As Artistic Director Scott M. Brusven explains, "Finding Neverland is not ultimately a story about fantasy. It is a story about people, connection, loss and a hope for a place to feel each other's love, joy and understanding, free of the constraints and 'have to's' of the world."

As always, Scott assembled an outstanding creative team, including Music Director Seth Brandl, Choreographer Sawyer Anderson, Costumer Jean Sando, Wardrobe Manager and Hair Designer Jodi Holman, Makeup Designer Jana Davis, Scenic and Projection Designer Nick Schons, and Pit Conductor John Juhl.

This talented team brought together a wonderful cast to make the production come alive. From the beautiful costumes and impressive scenic and projection elements to the fantastic live music and choreography, there is something to appreciate in every aspect of this show.

Jack Davis is absolutely outstanding as James Barrie. He captures the character's playful personality, imagination, and genuine heart so naturally. His interactions with the other cast members, whether navigating the more serious conversations with the adults or creating an imaginative world with the children, are a joy to watch. His vocals shine throughout the production, particularly in numbers like "Welcome to London," "My Imagination" (that final note gave me chills!), "Believe," "Neverland," "Stronger (Part 2)" - what a way to close Act I! - "What You Mean to Me," and "When Your Feet Don't Touch the Ground."

McCall Johnson is wonderful as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies. Sylvia's warmth, strength, and outlook on life become a major source of inspiration for Barrie, and McCall brings all of those qualities to the stage. Her stage presence is matched by beautiful vocals, with standout performances in "Believe," "All That Matters," "Sylvia's Lullaby," and "Neverland."

Kailyn Vesey takes on the role of Mary Barrie, J.M. Barrie's wife, who becomes increasingly frustrated with her husband's growing attachment to Sylvia and her children. Kailyn gets several opportunities to showcase her vocal abilities, particularly in "We Own the Night" and "Circus of Your Mind."

Sophie Hallaway portrays Mrs. du Maurier, Sylvia's protective mother, who is understandably skeptical of Barrie's growing involvement in her daughter's life. Sophie delivers some wonderful vocals, especially in "Circus of Your Mind" and "Neverland (Reprise)."

Owen Siders is so much fun as Charles Frohman / Captain Hook. His stage presence and comedic timing are spot-on, and he clearly enjoys the opportunity to play both sides of this character combination. I particularly enjoyed his performances in "Circus of Your Mind," "The World Is Upside Down," and "Live by the Hook."

The four actors portraying Sylvia's sons are another highlight of the production. Carter Rittenbach (Jack), the oldest of the boys, brings the more responsible sibling to life while still embracing the imaginative adventures Barrie introduces. Liam Hallaway (Michael) captures the energy, curiosity, and childlike wonder of the youngest boy. Porter Ehlis (George) brings plenty of playful personality, while Bentley Froseth (Peter) portrays the thoughtful and more serious son who struggles with growing up and accepting the changes happening around him.

All four have some terrific moments throughout the show, along with some impressive vocal performances in songs like "My Imagination," "We Own the Night," and "We're All Made of Stars." A special shout-out to Bentley and his vocals on "When Your Feet Don't Touch the Ground."

The supporting cast and ensemble are equally impressive. They help bring the world of the production to life and add another level of energy to the larger musical and dance numbers. Some of my favorite moments included "Play," which featured some especially fun choreography, along with "Welcome to London," "Live by the Hook," and the "Finale."

Filled with memorable music, enchanting theatrical moments, and an uplifting message about family, friendship, and the power of imagination, Finding Neverland is a moving celebration of the creative spirit. It reminds us that sometimes the greatest adventures begin when we dare to dream and that the magic of childhood is something worth holding on to.

Congratulations to the entire cast and crew at Oak Grove Theatre for bringing this wonderful production to the stage!

You still have another full weekend to catch Finding Neverland, and I sure hope you do. It's a production well worth experiencing!

*** Photo Credit – Jana Davis

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