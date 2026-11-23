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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Hailey Wilmer - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 56%

Colby Schwartzwalter - 13 - Gooseberry Park Players 44%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emma Anderson & Lucie Swanson - 13 - Gooseberry Park Players 31%

Cora Clark & Paige Holbrook - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 29%

Emily Taylor - MACBETH - North Dakota Shakespeare Festival 29%

Gina Bar-El - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Act Up Theatre 11%

Best Dance Production

MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 61%

13 - Gooseberry Park Players 39%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Scott M Brusven, Andie Peterson & Lucie Swanson - 13 - Gooseberry Park Players 45%

Adam Pankow & Braden Miller - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 44%

Marc Devine - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Festival Concert Hall 12%

Best Direction Of A Play

David Ian Lee - MACBETH - North Dakota Shakespeare Festival 58%

Matthew Dryburgh - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre B 32%

Ashley Fredricksen - TOM, DICK AND HARRY 9%

Best Ensemble

MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 37%

MACBETH - North Dakota Shakespeare Festival 25%

13 - Gooseberry Park Players 24%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Act Up Theatre 8%

GLORY - Festival Concert Hall 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Festival Concert Hall 2%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre B 1%

Best Musical

MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 46%

13 - Gooseberry Park Players 31%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Act Up Theatre 16%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - North Dakota State University 7%

Best Performer In A Musical

Molly Hommerding - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 33%

Jack Davis - Evan Goldman - 13 - Gooseberry Park Players 26%

Josie Kendall - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 13%

Whitney McClain - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Act Up Theatre 9%

Chase Ohren - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 5%

Benji Trumbo - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 4%

Claire Froslie - Patrice - 13 - Gooseberry Park Players 4%

Paige Holbrook - THE SOUND OF MUSIC 4%

Cora Clark - THE SOUND OF MUSIC 1%

Ian Strand - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Festival Concert Hall 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Louis Altman - MACBETH - North Dakota Shakespeare Festival 49%

Izzy Spiess - MACBETH - North Dakota Shakespeare Festival 17%

Chris Taylor - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre B 16%

Drew Relling - BIRTHDAY CANDLES 11%

Ashley Fredricksen - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre B 8%

Best Play

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre B 69%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre B 31%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Owen Siders - Archie - 13 - Gooseberry Park Players 22%

Josie Kendall - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 18%

Benji Trumbo - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 15%

Chase Ohren - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 14%

Clayton Perala - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Act Up Theatre 8%

Kristina Lutz - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 8%

Greta Gruchalla - Kendra - 13 - Gooseberry Park Players 6%

Sophie Paszkiewicz - Lucy - 13 - Gooseberry Park Players 6%

Hudson Hall - MEAN GIRLS - Stage West 3%

Favorite Local Theatre

Gooseberry Park Players 63%

Theatre B 22%

Act Up Theatre 15%

The race is on for the Fargo Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MEAN GIRLS Stage West 46% 2 13 Gooseberry Park Players 31% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Act Up Theatre 16% 4 THE SOUND OF MUSIC North Dakota State University 7% Best Play 1 EVERY BRILLIANT THING Theatre B 69% 2 PERFECT ARRANGEMENT Theatre B 31% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Gooseberry Park Players 63% 2 Theatre B 22% 3 Act Up Theatre 15% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Molly Hommerding - MEAN GIRLS Stage West 33% 2 Jack Davis - Evan Goldman - 13 Gooseberry Park Players 26% 3 Josie Kendall - MEAN GIRLS Stage West 13% 4 Whitney McClain - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Act Up Theatre 9% 5 Chase Ohren - MEAN GIRLS Stage West 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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