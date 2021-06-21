Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Announces SYMPHONY ROCKS Concert For August

Celebrate a decade of Symphony Rocks with the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra and Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome on August 19th, 2021!

Get funky to your favorite hits from the past 10 years of Symphony Rocks with special guest vocalist Ronnie Allen and guitarist Steve Stine!

There will not be a pre-party this year, but there will be enough cold drinks and snacks during the concert to go around!

Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 24 at 8:00 AM online; 9:00 AM in office.

Note: the FMSO office closes at Noon on Fridays.

Reserved seating: $45-$65

General Admission seating: $25-$35

Note on reserved seats:

Reserved seats on the left side of the stage contain all odd-numbered seats and the right side contains all even-numbered seats. It is normal for a group sitting together in the same row in a section to have all odd or all even-numbered seats.

If seated in the center, seat numbers are in consecutive order.

Ordering Tickets via Telephone:

With our small staff, answering an influx of phone call orders is not feasible.

We highly recommend placing your order online or in person, as voicemails/order requests left on voicemails will not be noted or honored.

Rain or Shine Event - No Refunds:

As Symphony Rocks is the FMSO's only fundraiser, in the event of a cancellation, there will be no refunds. If you have purchased tickets in advance and the concert is canceled, we will send you a letter of receipt upon request, noting your donation to the symphony which may be used for tax deduction purposes.

Rain Info - If there is light rain, the concert will proceed. If there is heavy rain, the concert will be either postponed or called off depending on the radar/forecast of the storm's duration and intensity. If lightning develops during the performance, the concert will be called off.

RESERVED SEATS are the amphitheater chair-type seats. Reserved seats sell out very quickly - early ticket purchase is recommended.

The GENERAL ADMISSION Bench and Lawn seating areas are pictured below. Please note that lawn chairs with legs are NOT allowed in the lawn area. Solid seats (no legs), cushions, or blankets are welcome.

Learn more at https://www.fmsymphony.org/symphony-rocks-bluestem.