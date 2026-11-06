FMBallet Will Perform 15th Anniversary Production of THE CLASSIC NUTCRACKER in December

NEW! Fargo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fargo & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

FMBallet will present its 15th anniversary production of The Classic Nutcracker Dec. 18-20, 2026, at NDSU Festival Concert Hall in Fargo, North Dakota. The production will feature five performances, with live music by the Wonderland Orchestra.

Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's story and set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's score, The Nutcracker follows Clara as she receives a toy nutcracker at a Christmas celebration. After the toy comes to life and defeats the Mouse King, Clara travels with the Nutcracker Prince to the Land of Sweets, where she encounters a series of dances and characters.

The production will feature FMBallet's company dancers, with special guest artists Craig A. Ellingson as Drosselmeyer and Makayla Finlinson as Arabia. Finlinson will perform aerial silks as part of the production. The Wonderland Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky's score live.

Matthew Gasper serves as artistic director, overseeing the production's storytelling and choreography. The production will also feature costumes by Suzanne Spiese and lighting by Brian Lynch.

The engagement will offer five performances: Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 19 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Dec. 20 at 2 and 7 p.m. All performances will take place at NDSU Festival Concert Hall, located in the Challey School of Music at 1511 12th Ave. N. in Fargo.

Tickets are available through FMBallet's online ticketing platform. Adult tickets range from $25 to $60, with senior and military tickets priced from $20 to $53. Student and children's tickets range from $15 to $35. All ticketing fees are included in the listed prices. Children ages 2 and younger may attend without a ticket if seated on an adult's lap.

The production's general public ticket sale began Oct. 26. FMBallet notes that the production has sold out for the past four seasons and encourages audiences to purchase tickets in advance.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming