Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A FEW GOOD MEN Comes to FMCT in March

pixeltracker

Performances run March 24-26, March 30 – April 3, 2022.

Feb. 14, 2022  
A FEW GOOD MEN Comes to FMCT in March

A Few Good Men will be performed at FMCT next month. Performances run March 24-26, March 30 - April 3, 2022.

Aaron Sorkin's groundbreaking debut tells the story of a group of military lawyers assigned to defend two Marines in Guantanamo Bay. During the course of the trial, they uncover a high-level conspiracy designed to eliminate weaker soldiers in the name of patriotism.

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/#up.


Related Articles View More Fargo Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

More Hot Stories For You