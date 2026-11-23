"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS Returns to Edmonton's Rapid Fire Exchange After Sold-Out 2025 Run
The improvised holiday musical will be staged at 10437 83 Avenue NW, with audience-selected performance levels for all ages through adults.
Comedian, novelist and podcast host Sam Tallent will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square in Denver, Colorado, on November 25, 27 and 28, 2026.
Described by The Denver Post as "the absurd voice of a surreal generation," Tallent has spent the past decade performing more than 45 weekends annually across North America, Asia, Australia and Europe.
In addition to his stand-up career, Tallent hosts the Chubby Behemoth Podcast and has appeared on Comedy Central, TruTV and VICELAND. His writing has been featured in Birdy Magazine and on VICE.com.
Tallent is also the author of the acclaimed debut novel Running the Light, a darkly comedic exploration of life in stand-up comedy that is being developed into a feature film. His novella ATTABOY was released as an Audible Original, and his latest novel, Brut, is now available.
His stand-up special Waiting For Death to Claim Us is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Performance Schedule
Tallent will perform two shows each night at Comedy Works Downtown:
- Wednesday, November 25: 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. — $30
- Friday, November 27: 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. — $35
- Saturday, November 28: 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. — $35
Advance tickets are available through Comedy Works. For tickets and additional information, visit www.comedyworks.com.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Comeback
The Citadel Theatre (3/27-4/18)
|
Come From Away
The Citadel Theatre (5/08-6/13)
|
Broadway Across Canada Presents Hamilton
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (6/29-7/04)
|
Tommy
TCU Place (12/02-12/02)
|
Broadway Across Canada Presents Mrs. Doubtfire
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1/12-1/17)
|
Sense and Sensibility
The Citadel Theatre (2/20-3/14)
|
The Cottage
Varscona Theatre (11/12-11/29)
|
Broadway Across Canada Presents SIX
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (5/04-5/09)
|
Annie
The Citadel Theatre (1/30-3/07)