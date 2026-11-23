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Comedian, novelist and podcast host Sam Tallent will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square in Denver, Colorado, on November 25, 27 and 28, 2026.

Described by The Denver Post as "the absurd voice of a surreal generation," Tallent has spent the past decade performing more than 45 weekends annually across North America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

In addition to his stand-up career, Tallent hosts the Chubby Behemoth Podcast and has appeared on Comedy Central, TruTV and VICELAND. His writing has been featured in Birdy Magazine and on VICE.com.

Tallent is also the author of the acclaimed debut novel Running the Light, a darkly comedic exploration of life in stand-up comedy that is being developed into a feature film. His novella ATTABOY was released as an Audible Original, and his latest novel, Brut, is now available.

His stand-up special Waiting For Death to Claim Us is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Performance Schedule

Tallent will perform two shows each night at Comedy Works Downtown:

Wednesday, November 25: 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. — $30

Friday, November 27: 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. — $35

Saturday, November 28: 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. — $35

Advance tickets are available through Comedy Works. For tickets and additional information, visit www.comedyworks.com.

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