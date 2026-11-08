Review: THE GREAT GATSBY Takes the Spotlight at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre

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Long Island, 1922. Salesman/World War I veteran Nick Carraway moves into a humble rental house in the waterfront village of West Egg. Much to his surprise, he receives a party invitation from his new neighbour: the enigmatic, exorbitantly wealthy Jay Gatsby. Sure enough, Nick is swept up in Gatsby’s glittering world of jazz and free-flowing champagne, even befriending his mysterious host. However, the invite’s not just a show of hospitality – it's Gatsby’s attempt to reunite with Nick’s cousin, the wealthy, married socialite, Daisy Buchanan. Soon, the quiet, retrospective Nick is drawn into a precarious social circle consisting of Gatsby, Daisy, Daisy’s oblivious husband, Tom, and the Buchanans’ friend, Jordan. Tensions simmer beneath the parties’ glitter and opulence, threatening to implode the group’s fragile dynamic.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 classic novel, The Great Gatsby, shimmers to life in the Citadel Theatre’s latest production. Written by Erin Shields and directed by Daryl Cloran, this world premiere offers a striking portrayal of jazz-age New York and a bittersweet depiction of Gatsby and Daisy’s love story. Duncan Cox charms as the affable Jay Gatsby and Tess Benger disappears into the role of flighty socialite, Daisy. Despite their chemistry, the characters share minimal scenes together, usually only in the presence of other people. Timothy Dowler-Coltman plays Daisy’s boorish, polo-obsessed husband, Tom, who keeps a not-so secret mistress, Myrtle Wilson (Rochelle Laplante). As in the novel, Nick (Richard Lee Hsi) acts as the production’s narrator. Though insightful when it comes to others’ love lives, he is humourously oblivious when pro golfer/flapper girl Jordan (Bailey Chin) repeatedly shows interest in him.

The Great Gatsby is synonymous with decadence, and the creative team delivers. Lorenzo Savoini’s sets feature palatial ballrooms and dining rooms, glittering cascading light fixtures, and columns adorned with gold Art Deco flourishes. Deanna Finnman’s costumes dazzle with light-catching beads, fringes, and feathers while the onstage jazz band further heightens the roaring ‘20s atmosphere. The musical score and visuals complement the cast’s excellent performances, leaving a lasting impression along with the poignant story.

The Great Gatsby plays at the Citadel’s Shoctor Theatre until November 22.

Photo by Nanc Price for the Citadel Theatre’s production of The Great Gatsby (2026). Featuring the cast of The Great Gatsby. For full cast and creative credits please visitcitadeltheatre.com.

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