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35 years after the beloved animated film’s release, Beauty and the Beast continues to enchant audiences of all ages. Its now-classic musical score, larger-than-life characters, and themes of love and second chances take centre stage in the re-imagined North American touring production. As the timeless story goes, a cold-hearted prince is transformed into a monstrous beast as punishment for his cruelty. To break the spell, he must not only learn to love another but earn her love in return.

Enter Belle: a beautiful, bookish young woman deemed odd by her fellow villagers.

Kyra Belle Johnson stars as the spirited heroine. Her crystal-clear vocals shine, as does her acting. Like her film counterparts, her Belle is compassionate, assertive, and fiercely devoted to those she loves. Johnson is also a triple threat, showcasing tap dancing skills and sky-high kicks alongside the Beast’s staff in the sensational, Old Hollywood-inspired number, Be Our Guest.

Starring opposite of her is Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast. His portrayal of the fearsome, seemingly doomed royal ranges from tormented and despairing to boyish and cautiously optimistic. Philippe also has strong comedic timing, particularly when the Beast’s servants try to teach him to be a gentleman.

The Beast’s servants also bring plenty of humour. Danny Gardner and Spencer Dean are delightful as the flirtatious Lumière and prim and proper Cogsworth. Jillian Butler plays Madame, a sly court lady-turned-wardrobe, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel portrays the mischievous feather duster, Babette. Joining them are Christina Rose Hall as the elegant Mrs. Potts and Audrey Chan as the ever-adorable Chip.

Though there’s no shortage of Disney magic, the production sometimes relies heavily on digital effects. The castle library is evoked by a towering video screen; the wolves in the treacherous forest are depicted by moving projections. While artfully designed, the latter elements are not as impactful as having dancers portray the wolves. Belle's brash, unwanted suitor, Gaston (Stephen Mark Lukas) leads the beer stein-clinking dance number, Gaston, in front of a digital screen rendering his hunting lodge.

Despite these changes, Beauty and the Beast is still a spectacular show to behold. It is a treat to hear Alan Menken’s famous score played live, as is the Angela Lansbury-narrated prologue. A near-palpable rustle of excitement sweeps the audience when Lumière begins singing Be Our Guest, and Belle’s grand entrance during the title song is beautiful to behold.

Experience the magic at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium by November 22!

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