Rapid Fire Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS

Rapid Fire Theatre is starting a new holiday tradition with the world premiere of The Blank Who Stole Christmas from November 29-December 21 at the Citadel Theatre.

In a small happy town that seems quite familiar,

Something will happen that will be quite peculiar.

Each show starts the same but ends totally new,

Someone's come to steal Christmas but no one knows who!

The Blank Who Stole Christmas is a semi-scripted show that starts with a happy, musical Christmas town that might seem familiar. The twist? Each show is invaded by a different guest improviser playing a villain of their choosing, hell-bent on stealing Christmas! Witness the chaos of this sometimes scripted, sometimes improvised new work sure to bust your gut and warm your heart!



You and a guest are invited to opening night on November 29th at 7:30pm. To claim your media tickets enter the promo code BLANKMEDIA2019 at check out.



Regular tickets are $15 advance, $15 for students, $20 at the door and $10 for kids 12 and under. Advanced tickets can be purchased here.





Related Articles Shows View More Edmonton Stories

More Hot Stories For You