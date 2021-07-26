Jubilee Auditorium JUBEFEST Continues In August

Alberta's Jubilees continue Summer's JubeFest with live, local music on Thursday nights on Jube Patio in Edmonton & Jube Island in Calgary.

"Our musicians are world-class, Alberta-based artists and the collective response from ticket buyers, to our front of house team, to our technicians, has been overwhelmingly positive," says Alberta Jubilee Auditoria Society Executive Director Jonathan Love. "It is a special thing for everyone to attend and work these shows because it means we are getting back to the things we love to do, together. We hope you have the opportunity to join us in August. Until then, we look forward to seeing you Thursday for the final July JubeFest performance featuring Krissy Feniak in Edmonton and Flint & Feather with special opening act musician & hoop dancer Dallas Arcand Jr. in Calgary."

Tickets for JubeFest are $20 per person and can be purchased online through their website at https://www.jubileeauditorium.com/.



Please bring your own lawn chair.

JubeFest in July in Edmonton will feature Edmonton's Sea Change Blonde Beer and Irish Red Ale at $8 per cup.

All AHS safety protocols will be followed.

VISSIA



Thursday August 5

7:30 p.m.

Edmonton, Alberta artist VISSIA creates alt-pop music that plunges and hooks to catch and release. Whether breaking on the sand or splashing in the mud, this self-proclaimed earthy body of water writes songs as a way to observe, record and interpret her own internal paradoxes. Drawing on dance, R&B, rock and soul, VISSIA's intuitive creative choices as a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist explore our emotional heart-spaces with unquenchable curiosity and playful awareness.

VISSIA has made high-profile appearances including the UK's Great Escape Festival, NXNE, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival and the Canmore Folk Music Festival, sharing stages with the likes of Hawksley Workman, Jim Bryson, Matt Andersen, and Lindi Ortega. Driven by connection and thirsty for movement, VISSIA dives into bubbly waters and emerges with a collection of pop-polished gems with her new album With Pleasure (LP; April 30, 2021).

RIELL



Thursday August 12

7:30 p.m.

RIELL is an internationally touring and Top 40 charting Dance Pop artist, songwriter, vocal producer, and topliner from Canada. She shares her obsession with raw experience and adventures from around the globe, creating an innovative mix of artists like Halsey, The Weeknd, and Anne Marie. RIELL released her 8-track debut album, PARADISE, on October 31, 2020 which revolves around themes of self-exploration, an obsession with hardship and the impact of perspective on reality. The project was written and developed over a period of two years while touring around the world, coming to fruition in places like England, Costa Rica, India and Canada. The project released as a visual album with six full length music videos created in Toronto, ON. RIELL is currently working on her upcoming EP Winter due Fall 2021.

Cristian de la Luna



Thursday August 19

7:30 p.m.

Cristian de la Luna was born in the Colombia of Garcia Marquez. He grew up in the noisy bustle of Cumbia, Porro and San Juanero. He played the trumpet in a traditional Colombian music ensemble, a "papayera" and percussion in the school band, It is there that he found the unalterable passion of his life: music.

Jay Gilday



Thursday August 26

7:30 p.m.

As a songwriter, Jay Gilday threads together the colours of his own ancestral traditions: Dene spirituals, Irish ballads, Canadian folk and rock. He was raised in a family of accomplished musicians on the tundra of Yellowknife, where his music electrifies its never-ending days and nights. Whether on the main stage of a summer festival or headlining a shadowy cabaret, Jay captivates.