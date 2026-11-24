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Edmonton's beloved indoor Christmas festival returns to the Edmonton EXPO Centre from December 3–31, 2026, inviting guests to step inside an enchanting holiday wonderland with this year's theme, The Magic Toy Shop.

Featuring more than a million twinkling lights, larger-than-life illuminated displays, live entertainment, festive food and drinks, and interactive family activities, Glow Edmonton offers a magical holiday escape for all generations, entirely indoors.

This year's festival introduces several exciting new experiences, giving returning guests even more reasons to make Glow part of their annual Christmas traditions.

WHAT'S NEW FOR 2026

Glow Putt-A-Round Mini Golf: A festive nine-hole miniature golf experience designed for all ages.

Merry Moose Pub: A holiday-inspired pub featuring traditional Moose Milk, Christmas cocktails, specialty coffees, seasonal hot chocolates and collectible National Lampoon's Moose Mugs.

Santa's Secret Gift Shop: A special shopping experience where children can independently select and wrap surprise Christmas gifts for their loved ones.

The Jolly Kids Zone: Now three times bigger, featuring an expanded play park, Bouncy Moose pit, interactive hopscotch, Christmas movies and a dedicated toddler area.

Guests can also enjoy the Merry Makers Market, live performances, visits with Santa Claus and countless festive photo opportunities throughout the festival.

ABOUT GLOW EDMONTON

Glow Edmonton brings families, friends and communities together to celebrate the wonder of Christmas. Combining immersive light displays, interactive experiences, local vendors and festive entertainment, Glow creates a welcoming indoor holiday destination where guests of all ages can make lasting Christmas memories.

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