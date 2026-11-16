"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cirque du Soleil to Bring LUZIA Back to Edmonton Big Top in May 2027
Club Cirque members and waitlist registrants will receive pre-sale access before general tickets go on sale to the public.
For the first time since 2017, Cirque du Soleil will raise its iconic Big Top in Edmonton for the critically acclaimed production LUZIA, premiering May 26, 2027, and running through June 27, 2027, on the grounds of the Edmonton EXPO Centre.
Inspired by the people, places, sights and sounds of Mexico, LUZIA invites audiences to step inside a waking dream where breathtaking acrobatics, striking visual storytelling and surreal imagery unfold beneath the Big Top.
Fans can join the waitlist today to be among the first to access tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Beginning November 23, Club Cirque members and people who join the waitlist will receive access to the pre-sale. Tickets for the general public will be available starting December 1, 2026 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia.
'Bringing the Big Top back to Edmonton after so many years makes this engagement particularly special for us,' said Rainier Koeners, Vice President - Commercial, Americas. 'To return with LUZIA, one of Cirque du Soleil's most visually spectacular productions and a show that has never before been seen in Edmonton, is an incredible way to welcome audiences back under the Big Top.'
LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil
- Under the Big Top, on the Edmonton Expo Centre grounds
- May 26 – June 27, 2027
- The Waitlist is open now.
- Club Cirque members and waitlist pre-sale: November 23, 2026
- General public on sale: December 1, 2026
- Tickets and show information: cirquedusoleil.com/luzia
Written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, in association with Brigitte Poupart, LUZIA invites audiences into an imaginary Mexico suspended somewhere between dreams and reality. Inspired by the people, places, sights and sounds of Mexico, the production moves effortlessly from an old movie set to the ocean, a smoky dance hall, an arid desert and other surreal landscapes brought to life through breathtaking acrobatics, striking visual storytelling and live music.
At the heart of LUZIA is one of Cirque du Soleil's most ambitious technical achievements: rain incorporated directly into live acrobatic performances, a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production. Cyr Wheel artists roll and spin through pouring rain. An aerialist suspended from a trapeze flies above a cascading shower. Hoop divers launch themselves between giant moving treadmills, while a contortionist, aerial straps artist, juggler and football freestylers push familiar circus disciplines into unexpected territory.
The result is a production filled with grand visual surprises, extraordinary human performance and moments that can only happen live beneath the Big Top.
The name LUZIA combines the sound of 'luz' — Spanish for light — and 'lluvia' — rain — two elements at the heart of the production. Since its world premiere in 2016, LUZIA has invited over 5M people around the world.
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