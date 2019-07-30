Writers Of Hit Country Songs Join The Grand Rapids Symphony For Final Concert

Behind every great singer is a great song.

Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton respectively wrote I Walk the Line and Jolene.

But without songwriters Dewayne Blackwell and Earl Bud Lee, Garth Brooks never would have sung Friends in Low Places. Nor would you ever have heard Before He Cheats or Live Like You Were Dying without Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear to write the former for Carrie Underwood or Tim Nichols and Craig Wiseman to pen the latter for Tim McGRaw.

You may not know Brett James, Hillary Lindsey or Rivers Rutherford, but if you like country music, you certainly know their work. The three songwriters, all winners or nominees for Grammy, Country Music Association, and Academy of Country Music awards, have written songs for Nashville's most iconic stars including Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton and Rascal Flatts.

James, Lindsey and Rutherford join the Grand Rapids Pops for the final show of the 2019 D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops series, Nashville: The Songwriters. Their Stories. The Symphony, for one-night only at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

"If you're a country music fan, you've got to be there," said Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt.

Bernhardt leads the Grand Rapids Symphony at Cannonsburg Ski Area with preconcert entertainment by The Hoptown Rounders. Benefactor sponsors are Bank of America, Grand Rapids Harley-Davidson, Gun Lake Casino, and Miller Johnson.

Nashville: The Songwriters. Their Stories. The Symphony stars singer/songwriters Brett James who wrote The Truth for Jason Aldean, and Hillary Lindsey who wrote Blessed for Martina McBride. Together, the two wrote as well as Jesus, Take the Wheel, which received the Grammy Award for Best Country Song as well as for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for Carrie Underwood.

The show also stars Rivers Rutherford who wrote Living in Fast Forward for Kenny Chesney and Real Good Man for Tim McGRaw.

Together, the three have racked up more than 15 No. 1 songs on the country charts as well as dozens more Top 40 hits for Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brad Paisley and Lady Antebellum among others. They'll join the Grand Rapids Pops to sing the songs and share stories about the singers, the songs, and the scene where the Music City Hit-Makers reign supreme.

"They perform the mega hits that they wrote for the great country stars, and they talk about these songs," Bernhardt said. "It's like you're right there in their living room for the entire evening."

The show features symphonic arrangements by ACM Musician of the Year and Nashville studio legend, Charles Judge, arranger and conductor for Carrie Underwood's concerts at the Hollywood Bowl.

All single tickets for all concerts are $5 more on the day of the show.

Lawn tickets for all concerts are $20 for adults in advance ($25 day of show) or $5 for ages 2-18 in advance ($10 day of show). MySymphony360 members can attend for $15 ($20 day of show). Active duty, reserve and National Guard members of the U.S. Military may purchase up to two tickets for $15 each ($20 day of show). Children younger than age 2 are admitted for free.

Members of the community receiving financial assistance from the State of Michigan or U.S. Military households can receive up to four free tickets through the Grand Rapids Symphony's Symphony Scorecard.

Other individual tickets are $30 for reserved chairs ($35 the day of the show), $51 for individual table seats ($56 the day of the show), and $408 for a full table of eight ($448 day of show).

Tickets are also available at the gate at the night of the concert for an additional $5. Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more people by calling (616) 454-9451; or in person at 300 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 100; or online at GRSymphony.org.





