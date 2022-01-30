Winners of The 25th Annual Sphinx Competition for Black and Latinx String Players Announced

The Sphinx Organization has announced the winners of the 25th annual Sphinx Competition for Black and Latinx string players. Presented by DTE Foundation, the finals concert was held virtually and streamed on Saturday, January 29 at 7:00 p,m, ET. Six finalists-three in each of the Senior Division (ages 18 to 30) and Junior Division (17 and under) categories-competed for a total of over $100,000 in prize money and performance opportunities. Kebra-Seyoun Charles, double bass, has been named the winner of the Senior Division and $50,000 Robert Frederick Smith Prize, while Jonathan Okseniuk, violin, is the winner of the Junior Division and a $10,000 cash prize.

The 2022 winners are:

Senior Division

First Place Laureate & winner of the Robert Frederick Smith Prize ($50,000): Kebra-Seyoun Charles, double bass

Second Place ($20,000) : Gabriela Lara, violin

Third Place ($10,000): Harper Randolph, viola

Audience Choice ($5,000): Gabriela Lara, violin

Junior Division

First Place Laureate ($10,000): Jonathan Okseniuk, violin

Second Place ($5,000) : Brandon Leonard, cello

Third Place ($3,000): Ana Isabella España, violin

Audience Choice ($1,000): Brandon Leonard, cello

Mr. Charles hails from Miami, Florida and currently studies at The Juilliard School with Joseph Conyers. Mr. Okseniuk lives in Mesa, Arizona where he studies at the Arete Preparatory Academy with Jing Zeng. As laureates, Mr. Charles and Mr. Okseniuk will also be awarded solo appearances with major U.S. orchestras and Mr. Okseniuk will be featured on the national radio broadcast, From the Top.

The Finals concert, hosted by pianist and 2016 Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient Lara Downes and broadcast in partnership with Detroit Public Television (DPTV), is now available to replay on-demand on Sphinx's website, YouTube, and The Violin Channel. It will air again on DPTV on Monday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The prestigious Sphinx Competition recognizes the outstanding achievements of young Black and Latinx classical string players, offering them the opportunity to compete under the guidance of an internationally renowned panel of judges, and receive mentorship from established professional musicians. The 2022 Sphinx Competition panel of seven judges was comprised of: cellist Zuill Bailey, Associate Professor of Violin at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, Danielle Belen, violist Juan-Miguel Hernandez, cellist Patrice Jackson, violinist Midori, bassist Laura Snyder, and violinist Melissa White. The panel includes four Sphinx Competition laureates: Ms. Belen (2008), Mr. Hernandez (2006), Ms. Jackson (2002), and Ms. White (2001). Viewers of Saturday's stream cast their votes for the "Audience Choice" awards via text.

President & Artistic Director of Sphinx Afa S. Dworkin said: "It is a tremendous honor to witness the talents of these extraordinary young artists. We look forward to supporting each of them as they embark on their exciting paths ahead!"

Vice President of Public Affairs, President and Chair of the DTE Energy Foundation at DTE Energy, Lynette Dowler, said: "The DTE Foundation is proud to support the Sphinx Organization's work to develop and recognize artistic excellence amongst Black and Latinx communities and that represents a milestone in how we think, perceive, and value diversity and the arts within our community."

The 25th Annual Sphinx Competition Finals concert also marked the conclusion of SphinxConnect, the largest Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion convening in the performing arts sector, that was presented virtually Thursday, January 27 through Saturday, January 29. Sphinx's 25th anniversary celebrations continue with a national tour by the Sphinx Virtuosi ensemble March 19 - April 10, 2022.

The Sphinx Organization is the social justice organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. Sphinx's four program areas - Education & Access, Artist Development, Performing Artists, and Arts Leadership - form a pipeline that develops and supports diversity and inclusion in classical music at every level: music education, artists performing on stage, the repertoire and programing being performed, the communities represented in audiences, and the artistic and administrative leadership within the field. Sphinx programs reach more than 100,000 students and artists, as well as live and broadcast audiences of more than two million annually. Read more about Sphinx's programs here.