Williamston Theatre Starts Off 2020 With A World Premiere By Annie Martin

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, starts of 2020 with the World Premiere of 900 Miles to International Falls by Michigan Playwright Annie Martin. Performances for this compelling, futuristic drama begin Thursday, January 30 and run through Sunday, March 1. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 14.

The year is 2054, and our world is unrecognizable: aliens, war, and a congratulatory sheet cake for each baby born. In this future, a woman's work is never done but always vital. Tanya remembers a world where there was more than war and refuses to surrender her son to the chaos surrounding them now. When she befriends a young mother-to-be she thinks she's found an ally ...but the universe has other, unexpected plans for them. This compelling drama explores mothers, sons, and the importance of connections. (Contains adult language and content.)

The cast of 900 Miles to International Falls features newcomers Casaundra Freeman, jøn kent and MSU student Heather Mahoney to the Williamston Theatre stage, along with Karen Sheridan (The Safe House, Silent Sky) and MSU Graduate Student Darah Donaher, who some of you may have seen when she went on for 2 performances of last season's Silent Sky. Williamston Theatre's Artistic Director, Tony Caselli (A Hunting Shack Christmas, Silent Sky), is the Director. The production team includes Scenic Design by Bartley H. Bauer (New Releases, A Hunting Shack Christmas), Lighting Design by Reid G. Johnson (Popcorn Falls, This Wonderful Life), Costume Design by Karen Kangas-Preston (A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show, New Releases), Props Design by Michelle Raymond (A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show, The Safe House) and Projections Design by Alison Dobbins (Out of Orbit). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show, The Safe House).

Performances for 900 Miles to International Falls will run from January 30 through March 1 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM and Sunday afternoons at 2:00PM. Starting February 8 there will be 3:00PM performances added to the remaining Saturdays of the run. The first four performances of 900 Miles to International Falls, January 30 - February 2, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, February 7 at 8:00PM and the Conversation Sunday for 900 Miles to International Falls is Sunday, February 23.

Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or by visiting the Box Office and ordered on-line up until 1 1/2 hours prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.





