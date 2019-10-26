Williamston Theatre Receives Grant

The Williamston Theatre has been awarded two grants from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA). The first is a $22,500 Operational Support Grant and will support the general operations of the Williamston Theatre for the 2019-2020 Season, which will include six productions and many special programs.

In addition, the Theatre received a $37,500 Capital Improvement Grant. This grant will help the theatre complete Phase 2 of a three-phase capital improvement plan. Slated for this phase is the removal of structural poles that impede the view of the stage from the audience.

"We're always so grateful for funding that supports our work," said Williamston Theatre Executive Director John Lepard. "The Operating funding from the MCACA keeps the stage alive, helps keep the doors open, and is vital in our financial picture. We are very excited to continue our work on improving our building, and the Capital Improvement grant from the MCACA will help us reach our 2020 goals. All of this support is so important, and we're incredibly grateful."

A vibrant arts and cultural scene is important to strong communities and Michigan's excellent quality-of-life, and ultimately, to Michigan's economy. The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) strengthens arts and culture in Michigan by increasing its visibility; supporting arts education; encouraging new, creative and innovative works of art; and broadening cultural understanding. A key conduit for arts and cultural information, MCACA is also a source of arts and culture grant funding.

Organizations receiving a MCACA grant award are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars. Local businesses who support the Williamston Theatre's 2019-2020 Season include Cardinal Fabricating, ASAP Printing, Plante Moran, MSU FCU, and the Shubert Foundation. The Williamston Theatre also receives significant private donations and volunteer support from the community.

The Williamston Theatre's current production is the Michigan Premiere of The Safe House, written by Lansing's own Kristine Thatcher and directed by Casaundra Freeman, in performance now through November 3, 2019. Additional information is available on the Theatre's website at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-7469.





