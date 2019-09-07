Williamston Theatre Kicks Off Season 14 With THE SAFE HOUSE

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, kicks off Season 14 with its first production of a play by Lansing's own Kristine Thatcher, The Safe House. Performances for this Michigan Premiere begin Thursday, October 3 and run through Sunday, November 3. Tickets go on sale at Noon on Tuesday, September 10.

It is 1982, and Bridget returns home to Lansing looking for a respite from a failing NYC acting career, and a troubled, abusive marriage. Longing for the comfort of a stay with her grandmother Hannah, what she finds is a family struggling with change. Hannah, the strong, independent matriarch of the family, is no longer as self-sufficient as she was, and her family is at odds on how to bet ensure her safety. With gentle humor, honesty and heart, this play is a beautiful examination of family, transition and the importance of being there for each other.

The Safe House brings together three familiar faces to the Williamston Theatre stage, Dani Cochrane (Our Lady of Poison, Summer Retreat), Tobin Hissong (1984, Rounding Third) and Karen Sheridan (Silent Sky, Memoir). Casaundra Freeman makes her Williamston Theatre directing debut. The production team includes Scenic Design by Gabriella Csapo (The Gin Game), Lighting Design by Shannon Schweitzer (New Releases, The Gin Game), Costume Design by Holly Iler (The Gin Game, To Quiet The Quiet), Sound Design by Sonya Marquis (Popcorn Falls) and Props Design by Michelle Raymond (New Releases, The Gin Game). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (New Releases, The Gin Game).

Performances for The Safe House will run from October 3 through November 3 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at eight o'clock and Sunday afternoons at two o'clock. Starting October 12th three o'clock performance will be added to the remaining Saturdays of the run. The first four performances of The Safe House, October 3 - 6, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, October 11 and the Conversation Sunday for The Safe House is Sunday, October 27.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can for the Preview on Thursday, October 3. Remaining Preview tickets are $19.00. Starting Thursday, October 10 tickets prices are $28.00 for Thursday evenings, $33.00 for Friday and Saturday evenings and $30.00 for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Senior citizens (65 and older) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Flex Passes for the 2019-2020 Season are $176 and provide you with 6 Passes that can be used in any combination for any of the 6 shows in the 2019-2020 Season. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or by visiting the Box Office and ordered on-line up until 1 1/2 hours prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

This production is made possible in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Williamston Sunrise Rotary. The Production Sponsor is Plante Moran.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received a number of local awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off of I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2019-2020 Season is available online at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You