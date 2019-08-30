Williamston Theatre Hosts 19-20 Season Launch Party

The Williamston Theatre will host its annual fundraiser, the Season Launch Party, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person, and may be purchased in person at the Theatre's box office or by calling the box office during regular hours at 517-655-7469.



In the spirit of celebrating our unique partnership with the MSU Department of Theatre, this year's Season Launch Party will be held on MSU's Summer Circle Theatre Stage. The Summer Circle Courtyard is located on Auditorium Road, between the Auditorium Building and the Kresge Art Center. The event will feature tempting morsels from Williamston's finest eating establishments, including Old Nation Brewing Company, Tavern 109, The Bistro, Red Cedar Grill, Williamston Pub and Grill, and Merindorf Meats. We will be serving wonderful "mocktails" to tickle your taste buds!

The event will also feature a much-anticipated "sneak preview" - an inside glimpse of the 2019-2020 Season with scenes from the plays featuring Williamston Theatre actors.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 516-655-7469 or in person at the box office (Tuesday - Friday, noon-6pm). More information is available on the Theatre's website at http://www.williamstontheatre.org/special-events. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

The Williamston Theatre is mid-Michigan's only professional, resident theatre company, and is located at 122 S. Putnam St, Williamston, MI 48895. The first production of the 2019-2020 season is the Michigan Premiere of The Safe House, written by Lansing's own Kristine Thatcher and directed by Casaundra Freeman, in performance October 3 - November 3, 2019. Additional information is available on the Theatre's website at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-7469.





