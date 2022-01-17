Williamston Theater to Kick Off 2022 With 9 PARTS OF DESIRE by Heather Raffo

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, will start off 2022 with 9 Parts of Desire by Heather Raffo. Performances for this stunning story begin Thursday, January 27 and run through Sunday, February 27. Tickets are now on sale.

Featuring Sarab Kamoo in a one-woman, tour-de-force performance, the play details the lives of nine Iraqi women that span the decades between the first and second Gulf Wars and occupation. It is a portrait of the extraordinary (and ordinary) lives of a whole cross-section of Iraqi women: a sexy painter, a radical Communist, doctors, exiles, wives and lovers. This work delves into the many conflicting aspects of what it means to be a woman in a country overshadowed by war.

Please check our website for a note about trigger warnings.

Sarab Kamoo (Silent Sky, boom, Panache) stars in and is co-Director along with Ed Nahhat of 9 Parts of Desire. The production team includes Scenic Design by Jennifer Maiseloff , Lighting Design by Becca Bedell, Costume Design by Karen Kangas-Preston (900 Miles to International Falls, A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show, New Releases), Sound Design by John Lepard (A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show, Beau Jest, Murder for Two), Props Design by Michelle Raymond (This Wonderful Life, These Mortal Host, A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show) and Projections Design by Quinn Legge. The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (This Wonderful Life, These Mortal Hosts, A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show).

Performances for 9 Parts of Desire will run from January 27 through February 27 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00PM, Saturdays at 3:00PM and 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Performances on Saturdays at 3:00PM begin February 5. The first four performances of 9 Parts of Desire, January 27-30, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, February 4 and the Conversation Sunday for 9 Parts of Desire is Sunday, February 20.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, January 27. Remaining Preview tickets are $19.00. Starting Thursday, February 3 tickets prices are $28.00 for Thursdays, $37.00 for Friday and Saturday evenings and $34.00 for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Senior citizens (65 and older) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. There is now a $1 ticket fee per ticket. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

Alongside many theatres across the state and the country, and following the lead of theatres on Broadway, Williamston Theatre has implemented a vaccination policy to welcome audiences back.

All patrons, including children, attending Williamston Theatre performances must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days have passed since the final dose).at the door upon your arrival to the Theatre. We will accept a physical vaccination card or a digital version. A digital version can be a photo on your phone, a WT event pass on Bindle, a confirmation on a health pass app such as Clear, a record on your provider's health app such as MyChart, or your record from the State of Michigan Immunization Portal. Be sure to update those records with any booster shots you receive.

All patrons must wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue.

If on the day of the performance you are experiencing any COVID symptoms, please stay home and contact our box office immediately to release your seat. We would be happy to book you into a different performance when you are feeling better.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received a number of local awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off of I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2021-2022 Season is available online at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).