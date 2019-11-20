Wild Swan Theater Receives MCACA Grant

Wild Swan Theater is delighted to announce a grant award for operational support of $18,000 from the State of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA). The grant will help support Wild Swan Theater's annual season of mainstage and touring productions, classes, workshops, and camps. "Funding from MCACA is crucial to sustaining our commitment to innovative, accessible, and affordable theater for all children and families." said Hilary Cohen, Co-Artistic Director of Wild SwanTtheater. "These funds ensure that we can provide audiences through out the state with award-winning, live theater experiences that build imaginations and unleash creativity."

Founded in 1980, Wild Swan Theater has earned a nationwide reputation for our critically-acclaimed productions that blend storytelling, movement, and music into magical, accessible experiences. Theatergoers have delighted in our plays performed by our award-winning troupe of professional adult actors, dancers, musicians, and American Sign Language (ASL) performers.

The grant was awarded through the MCACA peer review process and was one of 659 applications to compete for MCACA fiscal year 2020 funding. The peer review process allows each grant application to be competitively considered by a panel of in-state and out-of-state arts and culture professionals. Organizations receiving a MCACA grant award are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars. MCACA grants have helped us leverage additional funds from a variety of sources this past year including businesses such as Zingerman's Community of Businesses, Domino's, Dykema, Telemus, Lake Forest Golf Club, Abracadabra Jewelry/Gem Gallery, and Bank of Ann Arbor. A complete list of grant awards around the state is available by contacting MCACA at (517) 241-4011, or by visiting the MCACA website at www.michigan.gov/arts.





