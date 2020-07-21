Wild Swan Theater Presents THE WILD SWAN VARIETY SHOW

Wild Swan Theater will continue bringing charming, lively, live family entertainment right into your living room, or dining room, or playroom, wherever your Facebook Live link might bring you. Tune in to the Wild Swan Variety Show on Facebook Live at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday, July 23 and 30 on Wild Swan's Facebook page for 30 minutes of stories and songs from your favorite Wild Swan actors and musicians. After the live performance on Thursdays, each show will be available on their facebook page for viewing at any convenient time.

The series continues Thursday evening July 23 with Winnie-the Pooh, Piglet, and Eeyeore as they celebrate Eeyore's birthday, featuring Wild Swan favorites Sandy Ryder, Michelle Trame Lanzi, and Meghan VanArsdalen. They will round out this evening's entertainment with a song from Taylor Adams and perhaps a little poetry! Families can look forward to more favorite stories on Thursday, July 30 when the characters of Charlotte's Web drop by with stories from the Zuckerman barn, plus some poetry and songs to tickle the fancy of animal lovers of all ages.

At a time when performance venues are closed and Wild Swan is unable to perform in their traditional way, this half hour of entertainment will deliver their unique brand of theater to living rooms around the world. Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional theater for families of the highest artistic quality and to making it accessible to everyone, regardless of ability or economic status, through lowered ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information visit www.wildswantheater.org.

