Wild Swan Theater Announces the Halloween Variety Show

Tune in to the Wild Swan Halloween Variety Show on Facebook Live at 7:00 pm ET on Wednesday, October 28.

Wild Swan Theater is continuing to bring charming, lively, live family entertainment right into your living room, or dining room, or playroom, wherever your Facebook Live link might bring us. Tune in to the Wild Swan Halloween Variety Show on Facebook Live at 7:00 pm ET on Wednesday, October 28 on Wild Swan's Facebook page for 30 minutes of scenes, stories and poetry from favorite Wild Swan performers. After the live performance on Wednesday, the show will be available on the Wild Swan Facebook page for viewing at any convenient time.

The Halloween Variety Show features family friendly spookiness and fun. Included for our young audience is a scene from the Wild Swan production Adventures with Owl. From the Arnold Lobel book Owl at Home, the story "Bumps" has Owl wondering about the odd bumps at the end of his bed at night. Also included is the poem The Spider and the Fly, as well as the story The Little Old Lady Who Wasn't Afraid of Anything. Wild Swan favorites Sandy Ryder, Hilary Cohen, Meghan VanArsdalen, Hannah Schweitzer, and LeAnn Brunner will perform.

At a time when performance venues are closed and Wild Swan is unable to perform in our traditional way, this half hour of entertainment will deliver our unique brand of theater to living rooms around the world. Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional theater for families of the highest artistic quality and to making it accessible to everyone, regardless of ability or economic status, through lowered ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information visit www.wildswantheater.org.

