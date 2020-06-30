Wild Swan Theater Announces Virtual Variety Show

Wild Swan Theater will bring family entertainment right into your living room vis Facebook Live link might bring us. Starting July 9, gather your family for four evenings of Wild Swan style stories, short plays, and music headlined by favorite members of our talented troupe of professional actors and musicians.

The series kicks off Thursday evening July 9 at 7:30 with two wonderful stories: Arnold Lobel's Owl and the Moon from his book Owl at Home and Bonny Becker's A Visitor for Bear, both featuring Wild Swan treasured actress Sandy Ryder. Longtime Wild Swan favorite musicians San Slomovits and Emily Slomovits will join the fun and spirit of the Variety Show theme with their rendition of Moon River to accompany Arnold Lobel's lovingly created character, Owl.

Families can look forward to more favorite stories for three more July Thursdays including Frog and Toad trying to eat just one more cookie and children's all time favorite bear Winnie-the-Pooh. Tune in to the Wild Swan Variety Show on Facebook Live at 7:30 pm on Thursday July 9, 16, 23, and 30 on Wild Swan's Facebook page for 30 minutes of stories and songs from your favorite Wild Swan actors and musicians. Each show will be live streamed for free, though donations are welcome. At a time when performance venues are closed and Wild Swan is unable to perform in our traditional way, this half hour of entertainment will deliver our unique brand of theater to living rooms around the world.

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional theater for families of the highest artistic quality and to making it accessible to everyone, regardless of ability or economic status, through lowered ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information visit www.wildswantheater.org. For interviews, contact Hilary Cohen at hilaryucohen@gmail.com or 734 995-0987.

