Wild Swan Theater Announces THE TALE OF THE MISCHIEVOUS BUNNY

Wild Swan Theater presents The Tale of the Mischievous Bunny, March 25 - 28, at Towsley Auditorium, Washtenaw Community College. Wild Swan's actors and designers bring this classic tale charmingly to life in an engaging style which will inspire the youngest theater goers. Special enrichment activities will be provided by Growing Hope after the Saturday, 11am show.

When Peter Rabbit ventures into Farmer McGregor's garden, despite his mother's warning, his adventures begin. Our audience will love following Peter Rabbit, from the moment he loses his little blue coat to Farmer McGregor's scarecrow until he arrives safe and sound at home.

Longtime Wild Swan favorite actress Sandy Ryder portrays Farmer McGregor and Mrs. Rabbit, Jeremy Salvatori plays Peter, and Megan VanArsdalan plays Benjamin Bunny and Squirrel Nutkin. David Mosher has created the musical score which he performs on the fiddle

Touch-tour and audio description services are free but must be reserved in advance by calling (734) 995-0530. Please call for more information about the American Sign Language interpreting for Deaf and hard of hearing audience members.

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional children's theater of the highest artistic quality and to making that theater accessible to low income, minority and disabled patrons through low ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information about the company, its current season, touring programs and theater camps, visit the Wild Swan website at www.wildswantheater.org. For interviews, contact Patricia Kowalski at (734) 995-0530.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You