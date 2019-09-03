Wild Swan Stages STREGA NONA AND THE MAGIC PASTA POT

Wild Swan Theater opens its 40th season with the humorous children's tale, Strega Nona and the Magic Pasta Pot. The nationally recognized, award-winning company has created an original version of this traditional tale sure to please children and their families.

Geared toward young children ages 3 through 9, the story of Strega Nona is a beloved Italian folktale. Strega Nona has a magical pasta pot that only she can control. Silliness ensues when Big Anthony does not listen to her, causing the streets of their small Italian village to fill with pasta.

Hilary Cohen appears as Strega Nona with Wild Swan actors Sandy Ryder (Big Anthony) and Megan VanArsdalan (Paula). David Mosher brings live musical accompaniment for the production with his mandolin and various percussion instruments. American Sign Language shadow interpreting is also provided.

Renowned artist Chris Roberts Antieau has designed the sets, costumes and props for the production. Many theatergoers will know Ms. Roberts Antieau's work from the Ann Arbor Art Fair or from local galleries where her prints and paintings are displayed.

Backstage touch tours and audio-description are available for blind theater patrons. These services are free but must be reserved in advance by calling (734) 995-0530.

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional children's theater of the highest artistic quality and to making that theater accessible to all families through low ticket prices and innovative outreach programs. For more information about the company, its current season, touring programs and drama classes and camps, visit the Wild Swan website at www.wildswantheater.org.





