Wild Swan Announces 'Wild Swan In The Wings'

Wild Swan Theater announces a new initiative, Wild Swan in the Wings, to provide creative opportunities for families while staying safer at home. At a time when schools are closed and Wild Swan is unable to perform, this new collection of activities will help children and families infuse fun, creativity, and variety into the day.

These activities are designed for children or for children and adults together. They can easily be done at home, with few if any additional requirements, just an occasional prop chosen from commonly found household objects. Wild Swan has become a leader in offering participatory theater workshops over its 40 year history, providing rich and lively ways for participants to develop creativity and imagination, not to mention becoming better communicators and having fun being creative in a group. The website provides clear directions as well as designations for ages, numbers of players, and the benefits for each activity. Though the activities are described and accessed on our website, most are conducted and enjoyed away from the screen - in any available indoor or outdoor space. New activities including theater games, playwriting activities, video clips of past Wild Swan productions, and activities for kids with special needs will be released every few weeks on our website, www.wildswantheater.org/wild-swan-in-wings,

