Wild Swan Announces Camp DoYaWanna Online!

Wild Swan Theater announces their 2020 Summer Camps: Camp DoYaWanna Online. Wild Swan Theater drama camps are always fun experiences where kids can feel safe and comfortable exploring the imaginative world of theater, and this year is no exception.

Camp DoYaWanna Online will have Sandy Ryder and her co-teachers leading a one hour, live Zoom experience each day of camp. Each camper will also receive a pre-camp packet of supplies to be used during camp. As ever, our main goal is that every camper has a great time cultivating their creativity and leaves camp feeling successful.

Campers in the Playmakers camp will play theater games, do crafts, tell stories, and explore movement during this camp. Camp will consist each day of the one hour, live, zoom experience with the Wild Swan teachers. Every camper will receive a package with art supplies and a Wild Swan T-shirt! Because it is held online via Zoom, campers from across the world can join in the fun. The Playmakers camp is intended for children aged 8-10

Campers in the Storymakers camp will explore writing and storytelling, including improvisation. Each day of camp is a live one hour long Zoom experience with the Wild Swan teachers. Along with theater games and improvisation work, campers aged 11-13 will design their own journals and write and share their incredible, creative, and unique stories. Every camper will receive a package with art supplies for journal making as well as a special item to use for inspiration for their story.

Teachers for 2020 Camp DoYaWanna online are lead teacher Sandy Ryder, assisted by Meghan VanArsdalen and Hannah Schweitzer. Sandy Ryder is Co-Artistic Director of Wild Swan Theater and a master of improvisation and working with children. Meghan VanArsdalen is a veteran of Wild Swan Theater both as an actress, as well as a teacher of drama classes and workshops. Hannah Schweitzer both attended CampDoYaWanna as a child, and has taught CampDoYaWanna for 5 years. Hannah is also an improv comedy and media nerd.

Playmakers camp runs July 14, 15, and 16 at 10am EDT. Storymakers camp runs July 21, 22, and 23 at 10am EDT. Camps are $45 per camper. More information and registration is available on our on our website, www.wildswantheater.org/classes-and-camps,

