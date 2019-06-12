Wild Swan Announces 2019-2020 Season!

Wild Swan Theater Co-Artistic Directors Hilary Cohen and Sandy Ryder announce the company's 40th season of performances. Nationally regarded as one of the finest theaters for young people in the country, Wild Swan produces artistic, accessible and affordable theater for families. The upcoming season will feature some of our favorites, including the classics Strega Nona and the Magic Pasta Pot, A Christmas Carol, Frog and Toad, and Treasure Island, as well as the world premiere of the original drama Coding to the Moon: Margaret Hamilton and the Apollo Missions.

Running from October through May, the season contains seven productions carefully shaped for various ages and interests which are performed by a troupe of professional actors, dancers, musicians, and ASL performers. Wild Swan plays are known for innovative staging, music composed and performed live for each production, extraordinary puppets and masks, beautiful period costumes, and creative incorporation of movement and dance. Wild Swan Theater is also known for groundbreaking accessibility measures that make plays available to audience members who have auditory, visual or mobility impairments.

Patrons can purchase tickets online through the company's website at www.wildswantheater.org or by phone at (734) 995-0530. Tickets are on sale now! Discounted group rates are available to parties of 10 or more.

All performances take place at Towsley Auditorium in the Morris Lawrence Building on the campus of Washtenaw Community College. Season productions and performance times are:

Strega Nona and the Magic Pasta Pot (Ages 3-9)

Thu, Oct 24 10:00am

Fri, Oct 25 10:00am and 12:30pm

Sat, Oct 26 11am

Strega Nona is a story that will satisfy your appetite for laughter and fun. Strega Nona has a magical pasta pot which only she can control. Come see what silliness ensues when Big Anthony does not listen to her, causing the streets of their small village to fill with pasta. Nationally renowned artist Chris Roberts-Antieau designed the sets, costumes and props for this not-to-be missed production. Special activities provided by Riverside Art Center's FLY Creativity Lab..



A Christmas Carol (Ages 8+)

Thu, Dec 5 10:00am

Fri, Dec 6 10:00am and 12:30pm

Sat, Dec 7 2:00pm

Sun, Dec 8 2:00pm

Based on the novel by Charles Dickens and adapted for Wild Swan by Jeff Duncan with original music by composer Tom Schnauber, Wild Swan's version of this wonderful holiday classic has been created especially for family audiences. A Christmas Carol tells of the astonishing transformation of miserly old Ebeneezer Scrooge after he is visited by three spirits on the night before Christmas.

Frog and Toad (Ages 3-9)

Thu, Jan 23 10:00am

Fri, Jan 24 10:00am and 12:30pm

Sat, Jan 25 11:00am

Two of Arnold Lobel's most beloved characters, Frog and Toad, show how good friends help each other through thick and thin, cheering each other through the hard times, and celebrating life's joys. Join Frog and Toad as they greet spring, plant a garden, and share a basket of cookies. Special activities provided by Leslie Science and Nature Center..





Under the African Sky (Ages 3-9)

Thu, Feb 20 10:00am

Fri, Feb 21 10:00am and 12:30pm

Sat, Feb 22 11:00am

A delightful collection of African tales performed through storytelling, acting, dancing, and drumming. Colorful costumes, masks, and traditional music will delight and teach our young fans, with lots of opportunities for audience participation!

Coding to the Moon: Margaret Hamilton and the Apollo Missions (Ages 9+)

Wed, Mar 4 10:00am

Thu, Mar 5 10:00am

Fri, Mar 6 10:00am and 12:30pm

Sat, Mar 7 2:00pm

Join us for the world premiere of Coding to the Moon, a gripping drama of the Apollo space missions. This production celebrates the life and work of mathematician and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton whose brilliant work as a young scientist broke new ground as she led the team that navigated the Apollo missions to the moon. Enrich your experience with additional curriculum-aligned materials developed in collaboration with the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, Leslie Science & Nature Center, Michigan Science Center, and UM Museum of Natural History.





The Tale of the Mischievous Bunny (Ages 3-9)

Wed, Mar 25 10:00am

Thu, Mar 26 10:00am

Fri, Mar 27 10:00am and 12:30pm

Sat, Mar 28 11:00am

When Peter Rabbit ventures into Farmer McGregor's garden, despite his mother's warning, his adventures begin. From the moment Peter loses his little blue coat to Farmer McGregor's scarecrow until he arrives safe and sound at home, this classic tale is brought charmingly to life by Wild Swan's actors and designers.





Treasure Island (Ages 7+)

Wed, April 29 10:00am

Thu, April 30 10:00am

Fri, May 1 10:00am and 12:30pm

Sat, May 2 2:00pm

Sun, May 3 2:00pm

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic, Treasure Island spins a tale of swashbuckling adventure, complete with buried treasure, parrots, and a lot of mystery and suspense. Young Jim Hawkins comes of age under the tutelage of pirates like Long John Silver, discovering that goodness and evil are not always what they seem.

Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional theater of the highest artistic quality for young people and families that is accessible, diverse and inclusive, through affordable ticket prices and innovative outreach programs.

To learn more about the company and purchase tickets for upcoming productions, visit the Wild Swan Theater website at www.wildswantheater.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You