Wharton Center To Announce New Season May 18

Wharton Center will announce their 2020-2021 season on Monday, May 18. The new season will feature more than 30 events, including six shows in the Broadway at Wharton Center Series.

Five of the Broadway shows will be making their Wharton Center premiers. Executive Director Mike Brand says, "We are looking forward to next season, not only because of the fantastic performances we have lined up, but also because of the chance to reconnect with our community, offering audiences the chance to find joy and hope as they share the best of live arts."

In the meantime, Wharton Center continues to engage audiences with meaningful virtual arts activities and resources via the Center's social media channels and website. In the coming weeks, Wharton Center will share glimpses of some of the exciting performances planned for the 2020-2021 season, including a virtual concert by recording artist Gina Chavez this Friday, April 17, at 7:30pm. It's the same day Chavez will release her latest single, "Ella." The concert will be streamed live on Wharton Center's Facebook page.

Gina Chavez is a Latin pop sensation and a 10-time Austin Music Award Winner, as well as Austin's 2019 Female Vocalist of the Year. Her signature style of Latin folk-pop has topped the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts, and in 2018 she was named an official SXSW artist. Her Tiny Desk concert made NPR's top 15 of 2015.

Wharton Center plans to reveal more of the upcoming season's attractions in the weeks prior to the entire season being announced on Monday, May 18. Brand says, "Continue to monitor Wharton's social media channels for all the latest updates."

For more information, visit www.whartoncenter.com





