Wharton Center Presents Carrie Manolakos Virtual Concert

Join Broadway star, actress, writer and recording artist Carrie Manolakos on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 8:00pm, for a virtual unplugged concert featuring many of her original songs and some of her well-known favorites right from her living room piano. Carrie is best known for her roles on stage, including Sophie Sheridan in Broadway's Mamma Mia! and Elphaba in the National Tour of Wicked. Her voice can be heard in the films The Greatest Showman and Incredibles 2. Carrie's hauntingly beautiful interpretation of Radiohead's Creep became a YouTube phenomenon, with nearly 4 million views and counting.



Tickets to the virtual concert are on sale now and will be processed through Wharton Center's live-stream partner, Eventbrite.com. To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/wccarriemanolakos or the Wharton Center website at www.whartoncenter.com.



"I have loved my time with the Wharton community over the years," says Manolakos. "I am so excited to sing and play for you on November 13th and I look forward to when I can come back to East Lansing to play in person."



In 2019, Carrie released her solo, full-length record The 44th Chord: a magical tour-de-force that highlights not only her strength of interpreting others' work but her unique capabilities as a songwriter, and as always, her unparalleled vocal prowess. She most recently performed at Carnegie Hall in February 2020 to a sold-out crowd. Carrie sang songs of her heroes and her own original material, receiving a standing ovation for her performance.

