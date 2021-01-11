Wharton Center Presents AMERICAN MASTERS: DAMIEN SNEED and Brandie Sutton

Join Brandie Sutton and Damien Sneed for a virtual concert highlighting American Masters on Friday, January 29 at 8pm. This intimate virtual performance of voice and piano will explore the works of George Gershwin, Leslie Adams, Undine Smith Moore, Duke Ellington and more. Sutton and Sneed will also share some of their most beloved spirituals and hymns.

Tickets to the virtual concert are on sale now and will be processed through Wharton Center's live-stream partner, Eventbrite.com. To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/y5tqmq4k or the Wharton Center website at www.whartoncenter.com

Mutli-genre recording artist Damien Sneed is a pianist, organist, composer, conductor, arranger, producer, and arts educator whose work spans multiple genres. He has worked with jazz, classical, pop, and R&B legends, including the late Aretha Franklin and Jessye Norman . He also worked with Wynton Marsalis Diana Ross , Ashford & Simpson, Wycliffe Gordon, Lawrence Brownlee , J'Nai Bridges, Brandie Inez Sutton, Raehann Bryce, and many others. Sneed, who's latest tour stop at Wharton Center in 2020 celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be returning to Michigan State University as an artist-in-residence. Sneed also works with Wharton Center and the MSU College of Music, helping to bring social impact programming to both institutions.