Wharton Center Announces Songwriters Sessions

Have you discovered the joy of songwriting and would like to hone your skills? Join recording artist Morgan James and music producer Doug Wamble in a three-day songwriting retreat at Wharton Center October 8 -10, 2021.

Back after its successful debut in 2019, this program is for professionals and amateurs alike. It gives them the opportunity to expand and strengthen their skills in an individualized manner through the study of song structure, lyric development, and melodic ingenuity.

James and Wamble seek to tap into the tradition of American popular song and folk traditions to nurture the next generation of songwriters. This program will culminate in a performance of the students' work, followed by a concert by James and Wamble.

New this year, James will host a session on social media and branding and Wamble will host a session on garage band and home recording tools.

The cost of the three-day program is $285 and includes three days of small group and individual instruction as well as lunch all three days and dinner on Sunday. To register visit https://www.whartoncenter.com/education-engagement/songwriters-sessions

Those in high school (under age 18) should reach out to Wharton Center's Manager of Musical Theatre Programs Kelly Stuible-Clark at stuible3@whartoncenter.com. Registration ends September 10, 2021.