Wharton Center Announces 2019-20 Season - DEAR EVAN HANSEN, COME FROM AWAY, and More!

Wharton Center announces its 2019-2020 season which is a sensational collection of new Broadway shows, popular returns, and the very best in performing arts. The season promises to entertain, educate and spark meaningful conversations, all with Wharton's promise in mind: to inspire the mind and move the soul.

"It's exciting," says Executive Director Mike Brand. "I think you'll notice the season has a theme centering around human connectiveness. It starts with our first Broadway blockbuster, COME FROM AWAY, and continues all the way through the end of the season with DEAR EVAN HANSEN. This season will absolutely get people talking and sharing stories, and that's exactly what we want!"

The 2019-2020 Broadway at Wharton Center season includes four Tony Award winning Wharton premieres: COME FROM AWAY, Disney's ALADDIN, Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, and the winner of the 2017 Tony for Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Adding to this stellar lineup is the return of Wharton Center's most popular Broadway attractions: LES MISERABLES and WICKED!

Wharton Center continues to focus on diversity in programming with a multitude of performing arts attractions. Audiences will get a chance to experience everything from the ACADEMY OF ST MARTIN IN THE FIELDS directed by world-renowned violinist Joshua Bell to vocal powerhouse and Wharton Center favorite Storm Large, who will team up with five-time Grammy nominated artist Michael Feinstein in Shaken and Stirred; jazz master KENNY BARRON, whom the LA Times calls "one of the top jazz pianists in the world," returns after more than 10 years with trio partners Kiyoshi Kitagawa on bass and Johnathan Blake on drums. The trio will join the Sean Jones QUARTET for a night of legendary jazz. The ever-popular REDUCED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY returns for an irreverent, fast-paced romp through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride; dance fans will celebrate the return of the internationally-renowned dance company PILOBOLUS and their extraordinary mind-blowing athleticism; and the ROYAL WINNIPEG BALLET will bring to life the classic story The Wizard of Oz. The Act One Family Series includes everything from classic favorites such as JUNGLE BOOK to a new musical based on The New York Times #1 bestselling series, DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL.

Wharton Center's 2019-2020 season also includes Sensory-Friendly Performances (SFPs). These events provide supportive and welcoming environments for people with Autism Sensory Disorders and other sensory sensitivities. Audiences will also be able to engage in popular Spotlight Dinners, Insight Previews and After Chats for many of this year's performances. A complete list of all the SFP events and engagement activities is available online (www.whartoncenter.com) or by phoning the Auto-Owner Insurance Ticket Office at Wharton Center.

The best way for a patron to experience the events in this amazing season is by becoming a Wharton Center season subscriber. Subscribers receive benefits that include significant discounts and access to the best seats before the shows go on sale to the general public. In addition, they receive special offers throughout the season, and can take advantage of incentives that include a Subscriber Discount Card offering great discounts at local retailers and restaurants.

Patrons can request a brochure be mailed to them by calling 1-800-WHARTON. Interactive brochures are online at whartoncenter.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You