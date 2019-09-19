Wayne State Welcomes Bosmat Nossan to Serve As Allesee Guest Artist In Residence-in-Dance

The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University welcomes renowned Israeli choreographer Bosmat Nossan as the Fall 2019 Allesee Guest Artist-in-Residence, October 1 through 11, 2019.



Bosmat Nossan has performed her work internationally. She is the artistic director and founder of the Gaga teacher training program, a former dancer of the renowned Batsheva Dance Company and the Inbal Pinto and Avshalom Pollak Dance Company. Bosmat is a staff member of 'La Collectiz'- a graduate program for contemporary dancers. She was awarded with the Israel-America Cultural Foundation scholarship in 2004 and 2006, as well as the Remco award for promising artist in 2005, and a danceWEB scholarship in 2011.



"This is a profound opportunity for our students and our community," says Meg Paul, Director of Dance for the department. "Having Ms. Nossan provide our students with her insight, artistry, and experience is what makes the Allesee Guest Artist-in-Residence program such an integral part of our educational program. We are grateful to both Maggie Allesee, for whom the program is named thanks to her endowment, and to Ms. Nossan for making time to be with us."



As the Allesee Guest Artist-in-Residence, Nossan will lead a series of master classes for dance students at Wayne State University, incorporating the Gaga teacher training program. Gaga is often described as a philosophy, not a technique. It offers space where dancers can experience freedom, pleasure, awareness, and connectivity within the group as well as within their individual bodies. The Gaga method was initially applied to train members of the world-renowned Batsheva Dance Company under direction of Gaga founder Ohad Naharin. Since Gaga classes became publicly offered in 2001, Gaga has spread across the world as one of the largest dance phenomena of the 21st century. One of the facilitators of this contagious interest is our very own Allesee Guest Artist, Bosmat Nossan, who founded the Gaga Teacher Training Program. A former member of Batsheva Dance Company, Nossan is fully prepared to immerse our students in an authentic Gaga experience. She will be creating her own work on a select group of dance students over the course of 11 days. Prior to each rehearsal with Nossan, she will lead a Gaga session to prepare the minds, bodies, and spirits of the dancers, much like Ohad Naharin would utilize Gaga to prepare the Batsheva company members to receive choreography. Essentially, our students will be training like the professional members of one of the world's most celebrated companies. Following the sharing of this new work, Bosmat and her creative partner Noah Lembersky will be performing their own piece as well. It is a tremendous opportunity to see trained Gaga performers in such an intimate, informal showing. This informance will be a chance to appreciate the Gaga movement language as its unfiltered passion resonates from our students and our esteemed professional guests alike.



On Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the department will host a free Gaga Movement class with Bosmat Nossan in room 3315 of Old Main (4841 Cass Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201). The class is free and open to the community. Registration is first-come, first-served. Space is limited. RSVPs are encouraged. To reserve your spot email megpaul@wayne.edu.



A public informance (a casual, studio performance) will take place in the Allesee Dance Theatre on the third floor of Wayne State's historic Old Main on Friday, October 11 at 12 p.m. The public is invited to join the students for this informal, educational performance.



The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance and Theatre and Dance at Wayne are part of the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts at Wayne State University.







