Wayne State University Students Will Perform PINGREE'S PAST

The Maggiea??Alleseea??Department of Theatre and Dance, a program within the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts at Wayne State University will present Pingree's Past written by guest artist Garlia Cornelia Jones. Directed by Gary Anderson, this production is a pre-recording that will be broadcast live virtually on Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Every semester Theatre and Dance at Wayne brings in a guest artist to give students more opportunities to learn from and work with professionals. This semester the department is continuing this commitment with a virtual production written by local playwright, Garlia Cornelia Jones.

"Pingree's Pasta??is the Working Title of this new play that I wrote during my two-week residency at Popps Packing in Hamtramck, MI during the summer of 2018. I'm a Detroit native and have been spending more and more time there over the last two years, taking in what has been going on with the city's re-growth, who is responsible and who gains the most from the new developments in the city," said Jones.

Ticket sales for virtual productions will close 15 minutes prior to the start of the show. Tickets are sold as a "Pay What You Can" option ranging from $0 to $25. Audience members can choose their ticket price from a dropdown menu when going to purchase their ticket. Step-by-step directions on ticket purchasing and video access can be found at www.theatreanddanceatwayne.com/about/vod.

Cast

Margaret - Morgan Listenbee

Braden - Nick Easterling

Lee - Taureen Hogan

Natasha - Tori Rose

Taryn - Clare Loch

Kent - Drew Dyer

Creative and Production Team

Playwright - Garlia Cornelia Jones

Director - Gary Anderson

Stage Manager - Devon Currie

Assistant Stage Manager - Sally Bremer

Costume Designer - Tylar Hinton

Marketing Lead - Hannah Zeiss

Production Assistant - Viola Davis