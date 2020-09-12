WMU Presents Outdoor Production of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

The show takes place September 18 - October 4, 2020 In Miller Fountain Plaza, Richmond Center For Visual Arts

WMU will present an outdoor production of Sunday in the Park with George.

When you purchase tickets to Sunday in the Park with George, you are purchasing a "pod" for your party that will be marked off to ensure proper social distancing. Patrons who would like to sit together as a household group in one "pod" must order tickets together, in one transaction. ALSO, tickets will go off sale 24 hours before each scheduled performance.

Find out how you can support the 2020-2021 Season and receive tickets here!

Sunday in the Park with George will be presented OUTDOORS in front of the Richmond Center for Visual Arts in Miller Fountain Plaza, not far from the Gilmore Theatre Complex. Patrons will have to bring their own lawn chairs - blankets are not recommended because you will be on a concrete floor.

Patrons will be seated in pods of no more than 4 with members from their own household groups. The pods will be clearly marked and spaced at least 6 feet apart. Seating is general admission and will begin 45 minutes prior to the start of the show.

Masks are required to be worn by performers, staff and patrons at all times, at both indoor and outdoor events at WMU. If you are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition, the venue is unable to make an exception.

Patrons will be asked to complete a self-health screening online prior to arriving to campus. This will be emailed 24 hours in advance.

No tickets will be distributed - patrons will show their confirmation email, e-tickets, or provide their name at the entrance.

Learn more at https://wmich.edu/theatre/2020-2021-season/sunday-park-george.

