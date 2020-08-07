WILD KRATTS LIVE Cancels January 2020 Performance at Wharton Center

Patrons will be issued a full refund for their ticket purchase.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the promoters of WILD KRATTS® LIVE are canceling the Tuesday, January 19, 2021 performance at Wharton Center.

Patrons will be issued a full refund for their ticket purchase, including fees. The refund will be processed using the same method as the original payment. Ticket buyers who purchased with cash, check, or gift card/gift certificate will be issued a refund check from Michigan State University within the next several weeks. Please note, tickets purchased through a third party cannot be refunded by Wharton Center.

Wharton Center Ticket Office is available by phone Monday - Friday from 10am to 3pm and in person Monday - Friday from 10am to 12pm. Questions can be emailed to wharton@msu.edu.

"Wharton Center is grateful for the public's understanding and its support during this unprecedented time," says Executive Director Mike Brand. "We have heard from many of our patrons extending encouragement, and we are thankful."

For the latest information from Michigan State University regarding COVID-19, visit https://msu.edu/together-we-will/

