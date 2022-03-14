WAITRESS Comes to The Whiting This Month

The diner opens March 25 at The Whiting as it presents Waitress with three performances: March 25 at 8 p.m. and March 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life, such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. It is an uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

The show is sponsored by McLaren Flint. Crust Bakery, a full-service retail and wholesale baking company, located in downtown Fenton, Mich., is also giving away a free pie to three lucky ticket holders. People purchasing tickets to see Waitress should use the code CRUST at checkout to be entered to win. The giveaway ends on March 20.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016, at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, ranging from $40 to $70 at www.tickets.thewhiting.com. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage.