Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards; Kalamazoo Civic Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Detroit!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Detroit:

Best Ensemble

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2019 12%

KISS ME, KATE - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 11%

AGNES OF GOD - Rochester University Theatre - 2020 10%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kathryn Wagner - KISS ME, KATE - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 36%

Deborah Aue - CINDERELLA - Downriver Actors Guild - 2019 32%

Barbara Moelaart - SISTER ACT - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2017 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Este'Fan Kizer - KISS ME, KATE - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 26%

Spencer Genrich - CHICAGO - Downriver Actors GUild - 2017 20%

Nicole Mullaly - URINETOWN - ROCHESTER UNIVERSITY THEATRE - 2017 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Anthony J. Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2019 15%

Robert Arbaugh - URINETOWN - Rochester University Theatre - 2017 11%

Jim Carver - SISTER ACT - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2017 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lucinda Chavez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Downriver Actors Guild - 2018 15%

Christopher Owens - MACBETH - Uncovered Theatre Company - 2018 12%

Awoye tempo - RUINED - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 11%

Favorite Social Media

Downriver Actors Guild 53%

Rochester University Theatre 26%

The Dio 8%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Bridget Williams - RUINED - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 58%

John (JD) Deierlein - ASSASSINS - Avon Players - 2016 13%

Lanny Potts - CAMELOT - Farmers Alley Theatre - 2019 11%

Original Script Of The Decade

Ben Riegel - CYMBELINE - Williams Theatre, WMU - 2014 34%

Daniel DeRey - THE MASTER CRAFTSMAN - Uncovered Theatre Company - 2018 29%

Terrence Hissong - THE FAMILY DIGS - Croswell Opera House - 2017 16%

Performer Of The Decade

Este'Fan Kizer - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2018 16%

Daniel DeRey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Riverbank Theatre - 2019 8%

Maggie Martin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic - 2020 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

KISS ME, KATE - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 16%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2019 12%

URINETOWN - ROCHESTER UNIVERSITY THEATRE - 2017 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Downriver Actors Guild - 2020 30%

RUINED - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 24%

AGNES OF GOD - ROCHESTER UNIVERSITY THEATRE - 2019 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

Justin Humphries - KISS ME, KATE - WMU Shaw Theatre - 2013 19%

Joel Bias - EVIL DEAD - Downriver Actors GUild - 2019 16%

Madeline Schnor - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2019 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

CJ Drenth - CAMELOT - Farmers Alley Theatre - 2019 49%

Mike Duncan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Meadow Brook Theatre - 2019 21%

Connor Jordan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Rochester High School - 2019 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 21%

Rochester University Theatre 16%

Downriver Actor's Guild 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Este'Fan Kizer - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2018 9%

Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre - 2019 8%

Sam Ramirez - SONGS FOR A NEW WOLRD - Downriver Actors Guild - 2019 8%

