Virtual Puppet Shows With Detroit Zoological Society Kickoff This Saturday!

CMAP has announced the launch of the DZS educational puppet show series, the result of a second year of partnership between CMAP (Carrie Morris Arts Production) and the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS).

Shows will include three new performance commissions, in addition to special behind-the-scenes footage exploring the creative collaboration between CMAP and DZS staff, geared toward all ages and all audience members who are young at heart.



Shows kickoff this Saturday July 18 at 11:00AM and run through mid-September. Last year, these distinct shows, produced by CMAP, were focused on specific animals at the zoo and their habits and habitats. Performances developed during our 2020 residency will explore zoological and environmental issues related to the global and local landscape through performances titled Sustainable Palm Oil Superheroes, Gorillas On The Line, and Respect and Reverence at the Detroit Zoo.



This year, CMAP worked with Detroit Zoological Society curators, leadership and caretakers from January through March, conducting interviews, drafting storyboards, and developing scripts based on the topics of focus. All performances originally envisioned as in-person shows will be streamed on the Detroit Zoo's Facebook page with the help of video production team Space Monkey Productions, a Detroit-based production company whose client list includes Dally In the Alley, Michigan Black Chamber of Commerce and the Kresge Arts In Detroit program.



Performed by local actors and puppeteers that include James Abbott, Monty Etzcorn, Oliver Pookrum and others, the first of these shows, Sustainable Palm Oil Superheroes, will explore what palm oil is, where it comes from, and how sustainable use of this product helps us save the planet. Consecutive shows Gorillas On The Line on August 15, and Respect and Reverence at the Detroit Zoo on September 19, will continue this examination of critical topics that are not just globally relevant but also play a role here in Detroit.



And starting August 31, these shows, behind-the-scenes footage, artist interviews and more will be featured as part of the Detroit Zoo's Virtual Ventures summer programming, focusing on how puppetry can be used to share stories about the animals in DZS care. All performances are perfect for the whole family - kids to grandparents.

