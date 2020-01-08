Village Players Presents THE MIRACLE WORKER

The Village Players of Birmingham (BVP) begins the new decade with the William Gibson classic drama The Miracle Worker the weekends of January 17 through February 2, 2020. Through this production, BVP will promote awareness for two area non-profits who help those who are deaf and/or blind.

William Gibson's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic American drama The Miracle Worker, the powerful yet poignant story of Annie Sullivan, the idealistic and headstrong woman who would become the mentor and teacher to a young Helen Keller, a child struck deaf and blind by an illness in her infancy.

Birmingham Village Players production of The Miracle Worker dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence. With scenes of intense physical and emotional dynamism, Annie's success with Helen finally comes with the utterance of a single, glorious word: "water."

The Miracle Worker is directed by theatre veteran Edmond Guay from Royal Oak. Edmond is a retired theatre teacher and local actor; The Miracle Worker marks Guay's first Village Players production and couldn't be more delighted. "The Miracle Worker is one of those wonderful theatrical gems that reaches audiences on both an epic yet personal level, telling a very important story about chaos and redemption. This cast is so exciting to work with - the wide range of ages, talents, experience, and input gives the company such a lush path to create a wonderful and emotional story."

Show dates and times are January 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and February 1, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. and January 19, 26 and February 2 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $19.00 with a special student ticket price of $15.00 (up to age 18) plus a $1.00 processing fee for each ticket order and are available online at www.birminghamvillageplayers.com or by calling the theater box office at 248-644-2075. The Village Players playhouse is located at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham.

As part of BVP's community outreach, we are providing support to two area non-profits that aid those who are deaf and/or blind like Helen Keller. On Sunday, January 26th from 1:30-2:30pm, Village Players is holding a fundraiser in its lobby for Leader Dogs for the Blind, an organization that trains assistance dogs for those with vision difficulties, including people who are both deaf and blind. At the free event you can meet Leader Dogs, talk to representatives about the organization, and donate to the cause through 50/50 raffles, concession sales, and donations. The second non-profit, Deaf Community Advocacy Network (Deaf C.A.N.!), provides in-state service for a national program called iCanConnect which makes equipment and training available to people with significant combined hearing and vision loss so they can stay connected.

About The Village Players:

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights at Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You